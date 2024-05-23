Bonn police Drunk man causes police call-out to Russian Consulate General
Bonn · An intoxicated man at the Russian consulate in Bonn caused a police call-out on Wednesday evening. According to the police, state security was also involved - but there was no threat.
A drunk man who wanted to pick up an ID card from the Russian Consulate General in Bonn outside of opening hours triggered a police call-out. The man approached the consulate gate in a car at around 7.55 pm on Wednesday evening and told the staff there that he wanted to pick up an ID document, said a Bonn police spokesperson. However, this was no longer possible due to the late hour. According to initial findings, the man's car hit the gate as he drove forward or backed up, but without leaving any traces of an accident, the spokesman said.
The consulate staff called the police because the man in the car was apparently drunk. Police officers took him to the police station and a breath alcohol test revealed a level of 1.8 per mille, the spokesman said. As the consulate was a "special location", the state security services were also involved. "However, there were no threatening circumstances," said the spokesman. Investigations are now underway on suspicion of a traffic offense.
Original text: (dpa)
Translation: Mareike Graepel