Bonn police Drunk man causes police call-out to Russian Consulate General

A drunk man who wanted to pick up an ID card from the Russian Consulate General in Bonn outside of opening hours triggered a police call-out. The man approached the consulate gate in a car at around 7.55 pm on Wednesday evening and told the staff there that he wanted to pick up an ID document, said a Bonn police spokesperson. However, this was no longer possible due to the late hour. According to initial findings, the man's car hit the gate as he drove forward or backed up, but without leaving any traces of an accident, the spokesman said.