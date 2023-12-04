Old footage edited DVD shows historical film scenes from Bonn in colour

Info

The DVD "Das alte Rheinland in Farbe" (the old Rhineland in colour) is available now in book and DVD shops. Price: €17.80. You can also order it online () or by e-mail ()

On 4 February, Hermann Rheindorf will present the film at a matinee at the Rex cinema in Bonn (11 am).

If you don't want to wait that long, "Das alte Rheinland in Farbe" will be shown on 18 December at 7.30 pm at the Volksbühne am Rudolfplatz in Cologne.dvd@koelnprogramm.dewww.rheindvd.de