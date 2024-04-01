Weather in and around Bonn DWD warns of severe thunderstorms in Bonn and the surrounding area
Bonn/Region · The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a warning for heavy thunderstorms in Bonn and the surrounding area for Sunday afternoon. But what will the weather be like on Easter Monday?
The weather at Easter was mostly sunny and warm in and around Bonn, until it became stormy in some regions on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday, it will remain rainy in the region with temperatures between eight and 14 degrees. Sunny spells are expected only in the afternoon, otherwise there could be heavy rain.
On Tuesday, after the bank holidays, it will clear up a little. The morning will start with temperatures around seven degrees. However, the light cloud cover will increase during the day and gusty winds and heavier rain are possible, especially in the late afternoon. Temperatures will then be around 15 degrees.
The rest of the week will be no better. On Wednesday, with temperatures between eight and 16 degrees, there is still a chance of a few showers.