Providers draw positive year-end balance E-scooter riders in Bonn travel enormous distances
Bonn · The demand for e-scooters in Bonn this year is very satisfactory for the providers. In total, riders in the federal city managed to circle the globe over one hundred times.
For some, it is the long-awaited means of transport for the last kilometre to their place of work. Others want the metal poles standing in their way to disappear as quickly as possible. Whichever side you are on, e-scooters are and will remain a controversial topic. While there are to be two major changes for providers in Bonn in 2024 with planned sharing stations and special monthly fees, the companies Tier, Voi and Bolt look back positively on the driving behaviour of Bonn residents this year.
E-scooters most in demand around Bonn railway station
"We are very satisfied with the annual results in Bonn. We are delighted to now be an integral part of the mobility mix for Bonn residents," says Tier spokesperson Patrick Grundmann. The company's fleet continues to be very well utilised. The company has also been able to acquire many new customers in Bonn who have tried out an e-scooter for the first time.
According to Grundmann, Bonn residents cover an average distance of 1.8 kilometres. The majority do so between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., which the company believes is indicative of classic commuter behaviour. The 800 Tier e-scooters are currently rented most frequently near the main railway station. Since the launch of Tier in Bonn in 2019, a total of 2.1 million journeys have been made by a total of 173,000 users.
Provider Bolt also presents similar figures when it comes to average usage. According to spokesperson Jan Kronenberg, an average of 1.6 kilometres has been covered in the almost 270,000 journeys made in Bonn so far this year. This means that Bonn residents have covered a total distance of around 418,000 kilometres.
Although the provider has not yet carried out a detailed final evaluation of the year, the Estonian mobility company is very satisfied with its performance in Bonn. Bolt's three most popular locations in the city include Bonn Central Station, Quantiusstraße and Münsterstraße.
The Swedish scooter company Voi ranks well ahead of the smallest provider Bolt. With 34,000 users in Bonn, the company has a total of 770,000 booked journeys and more than 1.3 million kilometres travelled this year. "This puts Bonn in third place when it comes to the number of journeys per user," said company spokesperson Tim Schäfer.
Users in the federal city are said to have completed an average of around 23 journeys each. According to Schäfer, Voi e-scooters were only used more frequently in Hanover (24 journeys on average) and Frankfurt (27). The provider has also strengthened its presence in the region around Bonn and has been represented in Sankt Augustin with its 28th German sharing centre and 300 scooters since this month.
The extent to which e-scooters have now established themselves in cities can be seen from the provider's balance sheet for Germany. With a total of 44 million kilometres travelled this year, the 1.5 million users of Voi Germany alone have covered a distance equivalent to around 1100 trips around the world, the company says.
If you add up the figures from all the companies, the users from Bonn have managed to circle the equator, which measures 40,000 kilometres, around 120 times.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox)