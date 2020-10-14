2.2 in strength : Earthquake in Bonn during Monday night

On Monday night there was an earthquake in Bonn. Foto: dpa

Bonn In the southwest of Bonn, the earth shook slightly during the night of Tuesday. The strength of the quake was 2.2 and was therefore perceived by people as a slight vibration. Most of them probably were not woken by the earthquake.

On the night of Tuesday there was a slight earthquake in Bonn. According to the Hessian State Office for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology, the earthquake occurred at 1.18 a.m. in the south-west of Bonn, a good seven kilometres from the city centre. The epicentre was therefore in the city area on the border between the Brüser Berg and Alfter. The NRW Geological Service, on the other hand, located the quake near Friesdorf. The magnitude, the measure of strength used to record earthquakes, was 2.2 and 2.3 respectively and was therefore relatively weak.

On the "Erdbebennews" page, a witness from Bonn stated: "I woke up because I felt a slight tremor and the dessert next to me was vibrating. My dog also responded briefly.“ The last time the earth shook in Bonn was in June this year. At that time, too, the epicentre was near Friesdorf.

In fact, the quake in the night before Tuesday was more of a vibration, which probably woke only a few sleeping people.

It was a quake of tectonic origin, which should not have caused any damage.