Tremors near Montabaur Earthquake was felt in the Westerwald on Tuesday

In the vicinity of the epicentre, the shaking area extended as far as Montabaur, reports Erbebennews. Acoustic perceptions in the form of a rumble or bang were also possible. Both the State Office for Geology and Mining and the Hessian State Environmental Agency have analysed the magnitude 2.3 earthquake and it cannot yet be ruled out that the earthquake was a false report due to a blast in one of the many quarries in the region. However, the analyses indicate that this is unlikely.