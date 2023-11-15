Tremors near Montabaur Earthquake was felt in the Westerwald on Tuesday
Girod/Montabaur · There was a small earthquake in Girod in the Westerwald district on Tuesday. The tremors reached as far as Montabaur.
The earth shook in the Westerwald on Tuesday afternoon. There was a small earthquake there at 1.11 pm. This was reported by Erbebennews, the platform for information and education about earthquake risks. According to the report, the epicentre of the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was in Girod near Montabaur. Up to 31,000 people felt the earthquake.
In the vicinity of the epicentre, the shaking area extended as far as Montabaur, reports Erbebennews. Acoustic perceptions in the form of a rumble or bang were also possible. Both the State Office for Geology and Mining and the Hessian State Environmental Agency have analysed the magnitude 2.3 earthquake and it cannot yet be ruled out that the earthquake was a false report due to a blast in one of the many quarries in the region. However, the analyses indicate that this is unlikely.
Earthquakes in the region around Bonn
Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region around Bonn. In July, the Bensberg earthquake station near Königswinter measured a smaller earthquake. And in April, tremors were felt in the Eastern Eifel region.
Magnitude scales such as the Richter scale or the local and moment magnitude scales describe the energy that is released during an earthquake. Every earthquake has a certain magnitude, even if the value can vary slightly depending on the scale.
The intensity, on the other hand, does not describe a standardised value. This is because it defines the actual strength of the tremors perceived by the population and the possible degree of damage. The intensity differs from place to place as it depends on various factors. These include, above all, the magnitude, the distance to the epicentre and the geological conditions.
There are also different scales for intensity. The most common scale used in Europe is the EMS-98 scale. The values one to two indicate that the earthquake cannot be felt or can only be felt by a few people inside buildings. Very weak tremors or, as mentioned in the case above, noises in the form of a rumble or bang are also possible.
Original text: Emre Koc
Translation: Mareike Graepel