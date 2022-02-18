Covid update : Easing of some restrictions in NRW as of Saturday

Covid restrictions in Bonn City. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn/Region As of Saturday, some of the Covid restrictions in NRW will be relaxed. And the state will end pool testing at elementary schools. On March 4, changes will come for restaurants, hotels and bars. Here are some of the latest pandemic developments from the GA liveblog.

Starting Saturday, no more checks at non-essential stores in NRW

On Saturday, the state of NRW will begin to ease Covid restrictions. This was announced by State Premier Hendrik Wüst (CDU) on Thursday. People will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or recovery to go shopping in non-essential stores and contact restrictions for vaccinated and recovered persons will be lifted. Until now, the number of people at private gatherings has been limited to ten.

For the unvaccinated, the restrictions will remain in place until March 19. Restrictions also remain in place for meetings or gatherings where an unvaccinated person is present. Masks are still required in stores.

Beginning on March 4, restaurants, hotels and bars will also be able to open their doors not only to vaccinated and recovered people, but also to those with a negative test. Wüst said the following rules would apply for major events: Indoors, a maximum occupancy of up to 60 percent of full capacity, but no more than 6,000 spectators. Outdoors, 75 percent of the full capacity may be utilized, but there can be no more than 25,000 spectators. This means NRW is fully implementing the federal-state agreements reached on Wednesday.

Dance clubs will also be able to reopen in NRW from March 4 with the 2G-plus rule, Wüst said. For young people in particular, this means a big step toward freedom. "In the past two years, they have had to do without a lot of things that are part of growing up: going out, dancing, and partying should become possible again step by step," said Wüst.

Covid incidence rate in NRW falls again

The rate of new Covid infections in North Rhine-Westphalia has fallen slightly for the fifth day in a row. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Thursday 1395.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The previous day, it had been 1437.1, a week ago it was 1525.7.

Nationwide, 48,610 confirmed new infections and 62 deaths related to the Coronavirus were added within 24 hours, according to Thursday's figures. The hospitalization incidence dropped from 6.43 on Wednesday to 6.16, according to figures released Wednesday by the NRW state center for health.The NRW state government said 567 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units. 383 intensive care beds with ventilators are still available statewide.

NRW will end pool testing at elementary schools

All elementary school students in North Rhine-Westphalia will be required to take a Covid-19 self-test at home three times a week starting Feb. 28. Parents will have to provide a one-time written assurance that their children will take the test at home, Education Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) announced Thursday. The antigen tests will be distributed free of charge by the schools - either handed out to the students or given to the parents. Relevant information about the testing has been sent out in eleven languages. This method relies more on the cooperation of parents and relieves the burden on elementary schools.

At the end of January, there had been considerable criticism of a change in the test procedure for elementary school students. Gebauer said that the new procedure addresses this criticism. No changes are planned in special education schools, where PCR lollipop tests will continue to be used.

Covid tests at schools in NRW will only be required for the unvaccinated in the future

NRW will change the rules for at-school Covid testing beginning on February 28. Education Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday that immunized children would no longer be required to test at school. Only students, teachers and other employees who are not fully vaccinated or recovered will have to be tested.