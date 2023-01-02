GA listed : Eating on a budget in Bonn

Thanks to its atmosphere, Café Blau in the foyer of the Viktoriabad is popular not only with students. (Archive photo) Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn If you want to eat out for not much money, but prefer a restaurant to a snack bar, it can often be difficult to find suitable options. Here is an overview of affordable restaurants.

Good food doesn't always have to be expensive - you can get delicious meals and snacks in Bonn on a budget. Whether you’re after schnitzel, Italian or more unusual creations: We have listed some restaurants where you can enjoy a meal for less than ten euros.

KostBar

The "KostBar" is an initiative of the Caritas Association in Bonn that wants to give unemployed people a new perspective. There’s a different soup every day and the restaurant has homemade cakes and a variety of salads. The food can also be taken away in recyclable packaging. There is also a KostBar mobile on the market square in Bonn on weekdays from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday to Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Address: Riesstraße 2a, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Riesstraße 2a, 53113 Bonn, Germany. Website: KostBar

Asian cuisine

Taj India Restaurant

If you like Indian food, Taj India serves an extensive menu of North Indian cuisine. From starters like lentil patties to main courses like roast lamb in coconut cream sauce, there are several dishes for under ten euros.

KostBar: The Caritas facility welcomes visitors on Riesstraße with fresh food. Foto: MEIKE BÖSCHEMEYER

Opening hours: daily from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

daily from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Address: Kölnstraße 49, 53111 Bonn

Kölnstraße 49, 53111 Bonn Website: Taj India

Mandu

This Korean restaurant near the main building of Bonn University offers a modest menu. The list of dishes ranges from steamed filled pasta (Maultaschen) to noodle soups and Kimpab, a Korean sushi variation.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Address: Franziskanerstraße 5, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Franziskanerstraße 5, 53113 Bonn, Germany. Website: Mandu (Facebook)

Kugelfisch

You can get starters, salads, gyoza and sushi at this Poppelsdorf sushi restaurant. For afters, the restaurant boasts a selection of Japanese desserts and green tea-based ice cream.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday to Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Address: Clemens-August-Str. 20-22, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

Clemens-August-Str. 20-22, 53115 Bonn, Germany. Website: Kugelfisch

Himalayak Restaurant

Traditional Tibetan cuisine is served in the Old Town at the Himalayak Restaurant, which describes itself as the first Tibetan restaurant in North Rhine-Westphalia. In January 2023, the restaurant will move to Bonn's Nordstadt. The restaurant is also regularly represented at Bonn's weekly market with a food truck.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 to 9.30 p.m., Monday: closed.

Tuesday to Sunday: 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 to 9.30 p.m., Monday: closed. Address: Bornheimer Straße 74, 53111 Bonn. From January: Graurheindorfer Straße 61, 53111 Bonn.

Bornheimer Straße 74, 53111 Bonn. From January: Graurheindorfer Straße 61, 53111 Bonn. Website: Himalayak

Shanghai China Restaurant

The "Shanghai China" restaurant offers a selection of Chinese dishes at reasonable prices. For under ten euros, lunch includes various chop suey options, fried rice and meat dishes.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday: 11.30 a.m to 3 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays and public holidays: 11.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lunch from Monday to Saturday from 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday to Saturday: 11.30 a.m to 3 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays and public holidays: 11.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lunch from Monday to Saturday from 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Address: Schieffelingsweg 31, 53123 Bonn, Germany.

Schieffelingsweg 31, 53123 Bonn, Germany. Website: Shanghai Bonn

Tasty Sumo

"Tasty Sumo" in Bonn's Old Town offers Japanese-Tibetan specialities. You can get sushi platters or Tibetan specialities such as homemade dumplings, fried noodles and fried rice at a reasonable price.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 12 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., Sunday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 12 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., Sunday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Address: Vorgebirgsstraße 8, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Vorgebirgsstraße 8, 53111 Bonn, Germany. Website: Tasty Sumo

Cafés and canteens

Café Spitz

This is the place to go if you want a cheap breakfast or fancy a pizza. You can have breakfast here for less ten euros, and on Sundays and public holidays you can choose the "all you can eat" option and eat your way through for 12.50 euros.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday to Thursday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Address: Sterntorbrücke 10, 53111 Bonn

Sterntorbrücke 10, 53111 Bonn Website: Café Spitz Café Spitz

Café Blau

Breakfast, soups, salads, pasta and more can be had at Café Blau. The restaurant is very popular with students thanks to its proximity to the main building of Bonn University and its low prices.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Kitchen open: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Kitchen open: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Address: Franziskanerstraße 9, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Franziskanerstraße 9, 53113 Bonn, Germany. Website: Café Blau

Mensa at the Hofgarten

The University of Bonn's main cafeteria is currently housed in a tent at the Hofgarten. It offers low-priced food for students and everyone else. Non-students only pay a small surcharge. In addition to the daily specials, there are vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Opening hours: Breakfast Monday to Friday: 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., lunch Monday to Thursday 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Friday 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breakfast Monday to Friday: 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., lunch Monday to Thursday 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Friday 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Address: Regina-Pacis-Weg, 53113 Bonn-Centre.

Regina-Pacis-Weg, 53113 Bonn-Centre. Website: Studentenwerk

Schwerelos, Quiet Man and Eat Your Way to Happiness

Schwerelos Kitchen

This crossover restaurant offers dishes from six continents, with a special emphasis on healthy food. There are many vegan and vegetarian options. For example, there are wok vegetables, burgers and bowls in both meat and vegan versions.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday to Friday: 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Address: Pützchens Chaussee 56, 53227 Bonn, Germany.

Pützchens Chaussee 56, 53227 Bonn, Germany. Website: Schwerelos Kitchen

The Quiet Man

From mid-January, you can get chips, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and pizza at a reasonable price in this Irish pub. Close to the train station and the city centre, guests can enjoy the pub atmosphere here until late at night.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday: 6 p.m. to 0 a.m., Monday closed.

Tuesday to Thursday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday: 6 p.m. to 0 a.m., Monday closed. Address: Heerstraße 121, 53113 Bonn

Heerstraße 121, 53113 Bonn Website: The Quiet Man (Facebook)

Iss Dich Glücklich

Some of the dishes served at this restaurant include baguettes, wraps, soups, salads and Persian food.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 11.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday to Friday: 11.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Address: Franziskanerstraße 9, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Franziskanerstraße 9, 53111 Bonn, Germany. Website: Iss dich glücklich