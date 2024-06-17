Restaurants Eating out on a Monday in Bonn

"The charming interior has a maritime flair, and the pleasantly informal atmosphere also suits the friendly image. Not forgetting the cosy terrace," wrote the Michelin Guide in 2023. Fresh and seasonal cuisine has been attracting many regular customers to the renowned Strandhaus on the edge of Bonn's old town for some 24 years. You need to book well in advance if you want to eat there as the restaurant is fully booked up to two weeks in advance throughout the year.