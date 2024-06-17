Restaurants Eating out on a Monday in Bonn
Bonn · Many restaurants in Bonn are closed on Mondays. But if you do want to eat out at the start of the week, there are quite a few places that are also open. Here’s an overview.
Strandhaus
"The charming interior has a maritime flair, and the pleasantly informal atmosphere also suits the friendly image. Not forgetting the cosy terrace," wrote the Michelin Guide in 2023. Fresh and seasonal cuisine has been attracting many regular customers to the renowned Strandhaus on the edge of Bonn's old town for some 24 years. You need to book well in advance if you want to eat there as the restaurant is fully booked up to two weeks in advance throughout the year.
- Address: Georgstraße 28, 53111 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6 pm to 11 pm
- Contact: 0228/3694949, strandhaus-bonn.de
Okinii
Pay once and eat as much as you like. Coupled with a good pinch of innovation, Okinii shows that Japanese food is more than just sushi. The restaurant right next to Bonn's main railway station advertises a unique ordering concept: guests can choose from a menu of over 100 dishes using their own smartphone. In addition to sushi, the menu includes soups, salads, finger food and grilled specialities from the land of the rising sun.
- Address: Quantiusstraße 33, 53115 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 5 pm to 10.30 pm, Friday and Saturday 12 pm to midnight, Sunday 12 pm to 10.15pm
- Contact: 0228/96391550, okinii.de
Rohmühle
International dishes, vegan alternatives and, last but not least, a breathtaking view over the Rhine and the Siebengebirge mountains are all on offer at the Rohmühle in Oberkassel. In addition to unusual breakfast ideas, daily changing business lunches and a wide selection on the evening menu, there are also homemade cakes.
- Address: Rheinwerkallee 3, 53227 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9.30 am to 11 pm
- Contact: 0228/4100707, rohmuehle.com
Ristorante Oliveto
The Oliveto in the Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof offers an equally picturesque view of the Rhine. With the motto "Back to the roots", the kitchen team promises authentic Italian cuisine. For 29 euros you can have wine, a bottle of water and a coffee speciality with your three- or four-course menu for additional 29 or 39 euros.
- Address: Adenauerallee 9, 53113 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6.30 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9.30 pm, Saturday and Sunday 7 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9.30 pm
- Contact: 0228/26010, ameronhotels.com
Bastei
The Bastei is in a former waiting house built between 1898 and 1900 on the banks of the Rhine in Bad Godesberg and has three different concepts: a restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine and a bar, the Basteria am Rhein with Neapolitan stone-oven pizza and homemade pasta, and the Basteria am Park on the roof of the Bastei.
- Address: Von-Sandt-Ufer 1, 53173 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12 to 11 pm
- Contact: 0228/3680433, bastei-bonn.de
Remise
The Remise in Gronau offers internationally inspired fine dining in a luxuriously furnished former courtyard building. The many guests are not only impressed by the gourmet cuisine, but also by the stylish location, which is adorned with many works of art.
- Address: Fritz-Erler-Straße 7, 53113 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday and Friday 11.30 am to 11 pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11.30 am to 10 pm, Saturday 5 pm to 11 pm
- Contact: 0228/94556556, remise-bonn.de
Bistro La Marée
À la carte in a stylish French ambience: Bistro La Marée in the Maritim Hotel on the Museumsmeile offers seasonal and regional specialities. The menu includes quail, entrecôte and sole.
- Address: Godesberger Allee (ground floor Maritim Hotel), 53175 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 6 to 11 pm
- Contact: 0228/8108860, maritim.de
TAO Bar & Restaurant
The cocktail "Asian Voodoo", created in-house, hits the spot: at TAO, a mix of creative cocktails and Far Eastern cuisine tantalises the palates of guests. The pan-Asian restaurant right on Bonn's Rheinaue offers a wide variety of dishes and matching drinks. "Dishes from all over Asia paired with the highlights of Western cuisine," writes the owner on his homepage.
- Address: Mildred-Scheel-Straße 1, 53175 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 4 pm to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday 4 pm to midnight
- Contact: 0228/3728289, taobonn.com
épi Boulangerie & Patisserie
Handmade breads, croissants, tartelettes and eclairs served with organic coffee. And for savoury palates, there is ham on a baguette or classic quiches. The traditional bakery says it offers a piece of "France in Bonn" and a correspondingly cosy get-together - at four locations.
- Gerhard-von-Are-Straße 2, 53111 Bonn: Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 9 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday 9 am to 6 pm, telephone: 0228/62976400
- Alte Bahnhofstraße 14, 53173 Bonn: Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday 8am to 4pm, Sunday 8 am to 3 pm, phone: 0228/93497073
- Sternstraße 67, 53111 Bonn: Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Maximilianstraße 28A, 53111 Bonn: Monday to Saturday 8 am to 6 pm, Sunday 9 am to 4 pm, phone: 0228/72176090
- Website: www.epi-boulangerie.de
These are some recommendations from GA readers
- Sabor, Saalestraße 30, 53127 Bonn
- Vineria da Angelo, Jagdweg 39, 53115 Bonn
- Valtellina, Villichgasse 2d, 53177 Bonn
This is a list of catering establishments in Bonn that does not claim to be exhaustive or to have followed objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a restaurant missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Original text: Emre Koc; Translation: Jean Lennox)