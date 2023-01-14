Supermarket in Lannesdorf : Edeka Mohr closes grocery store in Bad Godesberg

Edeka Mohr in Lannesdorf will close its doors for good on February 3, 2023. Foto: Axel Vogel

Lannesdorf The Mohr family-operated business, which owns the Edeka store in Lannesdorf, announced that they will be closing it for good on February 3. They cite many reasons for closing the supermarket, but say they are sad about having to do so.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For Bad Godesberg and particularly for Lannesdorf residents, the announcement from Edeka Mohr on Monday was not good news: The family-operated supermarket business decided to close its branch in Lannesdorf town center. Already on Friday, February 3, the doors at this location are set to close for good. "The supermarket in Bad Godesberg is very close to the hearts of our entire family. That is why this step has been extremely difficult for us," Kirsten Mohr said in a statement. In an interview with the GA, she confirmed this: "This is all really, really hard for us. Because we know what this means for our regular customers." In the supermarket, one can already see notices posted, informing customers of the closing. "We are incredibly sad, because we have a lot in common with all of you - our great and loyal regular customers," is written there, among other things.

There are many reasons for the closure

There are a variety of reasons they decided to close the branch. One of the reasons is that it has been planned for many years already to relocate the supermarket to Deutschherrenstrasse, also in Lannesdorf. The store is to become part of the new "Lubig Quarter", which is only a stone's throw away from the current Edeka location. However, not much is happening at that site. In December, the Gelsenkirchen-based company Vivawest announced that it would take over the project of 161 apartments, a supermarket and a drugstore from the entity currently responsible, a cooperation between Lubig GmbH and Ten Brinke Projektentwicklung GmbH. After around eleven years of planning discussions with the investors, in August of 2020, the city presented the plan for a residential area and shopping center to the Bad Godesberg district council. The supermarket planned for that area was the Lannesdorf branch of Edeka Mohr.

The store would then grow from its current 480 square meters to around 2,000 square meters. According to Mohr, this development is necessary to ensure the long-term economic success of the grocery store. An increase in size would also enable "an attractive and varied range of products.”

Modernization of the store would no longer pay off

Because the family business had been given the prospect of relocating, it put any investments for the current location on hold. "The electronics and especially the cooling technology are very outdated. The sharp rise in energy costs is having a big impact here, as the equipment is not sufficiently energy efficient. In view of the planned move, (investing in) modernization does not pay off," Kirsten Mohr continues.

But there was another reason for the decision to close the store in Lannesdorf. Hermann-Josef Mohr, founder of the family business, had managed the Lannesdorf location for more than 40 years. For health reasons, however, he is no longer able to do so. "There are simply many things coming together here that have led to our decision. Nevertheless, we are very sad. We know how important the market was as a local grocer for the people in the neighborhood. We would have very much liked a direct transition from the current to the future location," explained Christopher Mohr. In earlier days, he and his sister Kirsten both completed their vocational training at the current supermarket. The company has its origins in Lannesdorf, and the "emotional attachment" is high.

Despite the sad news, there is also hope: all 25 employees of the store will receive employment offers in the family's other stores. The family of merchants hopes that the planned new location on Deutschherrenstrasse can now be realized quickly. "We very much hope that we will be able to welcome our customers from Bad Godesberg to our other stores in the meantime. Particularly for our loyal regular customers, we have postponed this step as long as we could. Unfortunately, due to recent developments, we no longer saw any alternative," says Kirsten Mohr. Including the Lannesdorf supermarket, the family operates a total of six supermarkets in Bonn, Beuel and Alfter.

"Lubig Areal” could be completed by mid-2026

According to Vivawest, the final development plan is still being drawn up for the Lubig Quarters development. Construction is then scheduled to start at the end of this year. The investor expects completion in mid-2026 - so it could be at least another three years before the new supermarket can open at this location. The nearest, larger supermarkets for the people of Lannesdorf are located around 800 meters away from the center of Lannesdorf on Drachenburgstrasse. There are branches of Lidl, Hit and Aldi. However, it is not only the people of Lannesdorf who go shopping at the Edeka Mohr store, but also people who live in Muffendorf and Pennenfeld.

EDEKA 11,100 supermarkets across Germany According to the Edeka association of affiliated stores, belonging to its group are more than 3,500 independent merchants across Germany who operate more than 11,100 stores. A total of 404,900 people work for the affiliated supermarkets, which reportedly had sales revenue of 62.7 billion euros in 2021.