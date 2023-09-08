Open day Effelsberg radio telescope will be open to the public

With its 100-meter diameter, it is the largest fully mobile radio telescope in Europe and the second largest in the world after the Green Bank Telescope in the United States. The steel colossus was inaugurated in a ceremony on May 12, 1971. In the past decades, the telescope has been instrumental in a whole series of discoveries - for example, water molecules were found outside the Milky Way for the first time in 1977 with the help of the telescope.