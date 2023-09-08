Open day Effelsberg radio telescope will be open to the public
Effelsberg · This Saturday, the Effelsberg radio telescope in Bad Münstereifel will be open to the public. One will have a chance to get very close to the 100-meter radio telescope.
The Effelsberg Radio Observatory, a branch of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR), will open its doors to the public this Saturday (September 9, 2023) from 10 am to 5 pm. It will be free of charge.
The open day offers an excellent opportunity to get very close to the large 100-meter radio telescope. Visitors can also get onto the first telescope platform which is 20 meters high.
With its 100-meter diameter, it is the largest fully mobile radio telescope in Europe and the second largest in the world after the Green Bank Telescope in the United States. The steel colossus was inaugurated in a ceremony on May 12, 1971. In the past decades, the telescope has been instrumental in a whole series of discoveries - for example, water molecules were found outside the Milky Way for the first time in 1977 with the help of the telescope.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)