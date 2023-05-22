GA listed Eight free things to do in Bonn

"Just come and join in" is the motto of Sport in Park. At the Hofgartenwiese, in the Kurpark Bad Godesberg, on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel and at the Rochusplatz in Duisdorf, from Monday to Friday until mid-September from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. there are various sports activities for everyone to take part in. These include Tai Chi, High-Intensity Workouts, Pilates and Yoga. In addition, there are aqua courses on certain days in the Römerbad, Hardtbergbad and the Panoramabad Rüngsdorf. There is no need to register in advance, and sports are offered in all weather. The Sport in the Park initiative has been running since 2015.