GA listed Eight free things to do in Bonn
Bonn · Is there no cheaper way? Yes, actually, some things are free of charge! You don't always have to spend money if you want to enjoy something. We present eight free leisure activities in Bonn.
It can seem challenging to have fun if you don't have a lot of money. But with our tips, you can enjoy the town and its cultural life without straining your wallet. Whether you're an art lover, nature fan or history buff - there's something for everyone to discover.
Sport in the park
"Just come and join in" is the motto of Sport in Park. At the Hofgartenwiese, in the Kurpark Bad Godesberg, on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel and at the Rochusplatz in Duisdorf, from Monday to Friday until mid-September from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. there are various sports activities for everyone to take part in. These include Tai Chi, High-Intensity Workouts, Pilates and Yoga. In addition, there are aqua courses on certain days in the Römerbad, Hardtbergbad and the Panoramabad Rüngsdorf. There is no need to register in advance, and sports are offered in all weather. The Sport in the Park initiative has been running since 2015.
More information on the programme is available here.
Browsing in the library
One alternative when the weather is bad is to browse to your heart's content in one of Bonn's libraries. Because even without a library membership card, the nine locations of Bonn's libraries are open to anyone interested. The main building in the Haus der Bildung (House of Education), which opened in 2016, is particularly centrally located near the main railway station. It's a relaxing place to go to escape the often hectic shopping hustle and bustle. Here you can also find daily newspapers and magazines, along with numerous audio services that invite you to linger.
For more information on the locations and opening hours, please visit the homepage of the municipal libraries.
Green Wonders in the Botanical Garden
Everything here revolves around the motto: "Collect - understand - experience - preserve plant diversity!" A veritable play of colours, especially during the flowering season: Anyone interested in plants can learn more about their history and origins here or enjoy the lush greenery. The greenhouses are also exciting, offering a green oasis and a glimpse into another world at any time of year, for example, with tropical plants or perennials that feel most at home in desert soil. Admission is free of charge every day. For more information and opening hours, please visit the Botanic Gardens' homepage.
A day at the Museum Mile
Every year, the Museum Mile Festival offers numerous special events for young and old alike. Exploring Bonn's five museums on Helmut-Kohl-Allee Bonn is free of charge. These include the Haus der Geschichte (History of the German Federal Republic), the natural history museum Museum Koenig with its exhibitions on animals and nature, the Kunstmuseum (Museum of Art) and Bundeskunsthalle (Federal Art Gallery) as well as the Deutsches Museum Bonn (German Museum Bonn). It will be that time again on Saturday, 3 June 2023. Further information on the programme can be found here.
Enjoying art and culture
Independent of the Museumsmeilenfest, there are also a number of other museums where admission is free all year round. One of these is the permanent exhibition on the history of the Federal Republic of Germany at the Haus der Geschichte. Until spring 2024, the special exhibitions "#DeutschlandDigital" and "Schattenseiten der Digitalisierung" (the dark side of digitalisation) are also free of charge here. An overview is available on the homepage of the Rhineland Museums.
Experience baseball fever live
You don't want to get active and sweat yourself, but prefer to cheer others on? That's possible in the Rheinaue with the Bonn Capitals. The Bonn baseball club invites you to its Bundesliga home games in the Rheinaue and these are free of charge during the main round.
An overview of the next home games can be found on the Capitals' homepage.
As a tourist through Bonn
Would you like to experience Bonn with a fresh eye and feel like a tourist for a day, as if you were on holiday in your home city? The concept of "Free Walking Tours" offers city tours in which history and culture are conveyed in a tangible way. However, the whole thing is not completely free, because payment is on a gratuity basis. After the tour, you can decide for yourself how much the city tour was worth to you. The guided group tours usually start on Saturdays.
For more information, an overview of dates and registration, please visit the Bonn City Tours website.
Free and Outdoors: Stadtgarten Concerts
This concert series is organised by the Cultural Office of the City of Bonn in cooperation with partners. On five weekends, Bonn's Stadtgarten is transformed into a meeting place for music fans. This year the concerts will take place from 4 August to 2 September. Drinks and food are available at the beer garden at Alter Zoll or can be brought from home. The initiative has existed since 2012. More information on the programme will soon be available on the City of Bonn's homepage.
This is an arbitrary listing that does not claim to be complete or to have followed objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the providers selected subjectively. Is anything missing from the list? Email us at online@ga.de.
(Original text: Jennifer Arnolds; Translation: Jean Lennox)