First responders dispatched to Bonn Central Station Eight injured on train from Remagen to Bonn

Krahforst told the GA at the scene: "We were informed of several injured people who were on a train at Bonn Central Station." On arrival, first responders found the injured people in a stationary train on platform 2. "We looked through the train as it was not entirely clear where the people were. We then found eight people there who were complaining of respiratory problems." The people were examined while still on the train and six of them were taken to nearby hospitals.