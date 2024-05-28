First responders dispatched to Bonn Central Station Eight injured on train from Remagen to Bonn
Bonn · Eight people aboard a train from Remagen to Bonn had to be treated by paramedics when they arrived at Bonn Central Station. According to initial information, an irritant gas had leaked inside a train car.
Emergency doctors and paramedics had to treat eight injured people at Bonn Central Station on Monday afternoon. The eight persons had been on a train coming from Remagen.
According to Christian Tiemann, press spokesman for the Sankt Augustin Federal Police Headquarters, the train was an RB 26. At around 2:19 pm, firefighters had already been alerted about the train near Remagen. Ralf Krahforst, head of operations for the fire and rescue services in Bonn, told the GA that there were signs that irritant gas had been released in the train. According to Krahforst, it could have been pepper spray.
Information obtained by GA says that the police are currently operating on the assumption that this was an accident. Based on initial information, apparently a woman got stuck with her bag inside the train when getting off. There may have been a container of mace inside the bag. It then released and spread throughout the train car. The woman did not appear to have noticed what had happened. She then got off the train.
Following the initial suspicion of an irritant gas leak, the affected train car was uncoupled in Remagen. According to Krahforst, the passengers then boarded other train cars and the train continued towards Bonn. When the train reached Bonn, a total of eight people complained of breathing difficulties. The train then stopped for some time in Bonn and emergency services were contacted via the Deutsche Bahn emergency control center.
Krahforst told the GA at the scene: "We were informed of several injured people who were on a train at Bonn Central Station." On arrival, first responders found the injured people in a stationary train on platform 2. "We looked through the train as it was not entirely clear where the people were. We then found eight people there who were complaining of respiratory problems." The people were examined while still on the train and six of them were taken to nearby hospitals.
According to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson, the incident ended at around 3:45 p.m. and the train was able to continue its journey. Because of the incident, there were disruptions and delays on several tram and bus lines in Bonn. Routes were separated for tram lines 61 and 62, as Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) announced on X. Bus platform C at the central bus station was temporarily closed to buses, they had to divert to other bus platforms. SWB reported that after the incident ended, the bus station was back in full operation.
Orig. text: Dominik Knur, Mitja Nikolaus
Translation: ck