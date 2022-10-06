What’s on this weekend : Eight tips for the weekend in Bonn and the surrounding region

It’s the Bonn Record Fair is again this weekend at the Brückenforum in Beuel. Foto: Niklas Schröder/NiklasSchröder

Bonn and the surrounding region Lots of music, unusual sporting events and the sound wave on the Ahr: This weekend offers exciting events in Bonn and the surrounding region. Here’s an overview.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Music lovers of all ages, fans of ancient Rome times and children who want to go on a diverse range of trips during their autumn holidays will all get their money's worth this weekend. There’s also something for lovers of unusual sports. Here are eight tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

Record fair

Vinyl lovers, or 'vinylists', will be in their element on Saturday: the Bonn Record Exchange, which takes place regularly at the Brückenforum, offers rarities and records at low prices. Also on offer are DVDs, music videos, cassettes, posters, music books, collectors' items and fan souvenirs.

Where: Bonn, Brückenforum Bonn-Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn.

Bonn, Brückenforum Bonn-Beuel, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn. When: Saturday, 09 October, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 09 October, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: 4 euros, children under 12 years free

Klangwelle in Bad Neuenahr

After a forced break of three years, the Klangwelle (Sound Wave) is on again this weekend in Bad Neuenahr. The light and music spectacle combines music from classical to pop with fountains over 30 metres high, pyrotechnics and a laser show. There’s food and drink and a musical warm-up.

Where: Kurpark Bad Neuenahr, Kurgartenstraße 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Kurpark Bad Neuenahr, Kurgartenstraße 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. When: Thursday, 06 October to Sunday, 09 October, 8 until 10 p.m daily.

Thursday, 06 October to Sunday, 09 October, 8 until 10 p.m daily. Admission: 16.20 euros for standing room, seats for 38.80 euros, 37.20 euros and 35 euros. Remaining tickets are available at bonnticket.

The Klangwelle in Bad Neuenahr. Foto: ahr-foto

Children's Concert Philharmonie, Cologne

At the children's concert "Vergissmeinnicht " ("Forget-Me-Not"), "Die Schurken" ("The Rogues") present works by Giacomo Puccini, Claude Debussy, Edvard Grieg, Christoph Dienz and Nicola Piovani in a child-friendly manner. The overarching theme is joie de vivre, forgetfulness in old age and music that fixes everything.

Where: Bischofsgartenstraße 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany.

Bischofsgartenstraße 1, 50667 Cologne, Germany. When: Sunday, 09 October, 11 a.m.

Sunday, 09 October, 11 a.m. Admission: 18 euros (7 euros for children and young people under 17)

Football Golf Königswinter

Young and old can prove their ball skills at the Heiderhof in Königswinter. Football golf is where the sports of football and golf meet. The aim is to shoot a football into a hole on a golf course-like terrain with as few shots as possible.

Where: Heiderhof 1, 53639 Königswinter-Vinxel

Heiderhof 1, 53639 Königswinter-Vinxel When: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to two and a half hours before sunset.

Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to two and a half hours before sunset. Prices for a round: 5 euros (for children up to and including 5 years), 9 euros (for children aged 6 to 14), 12 euros (for people 15 years and older).

Football golf is played on this course

Special exhibition "After the flood

The emergence of footage from the night of the flood brings the 2021 summer flood disaster back into the spotlight. The special exhibition "After the Flood" in the Roemervilla Museum in Ahrweiler uses maps, household objects and photos to show the extent of the flood. It is not meant to be a mere documentation, but to make visitors aware of what happened.

Where: Museum Roemervilla, Am Silberberg 1, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Museum Roemervilla, Am Silberberg 1, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. When: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. The exhibition runs until 13 November.

Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. The exhibition runs until 13 November. Admission: Free of charge

Big Bakehouse Day

Amateur bakers and enthusiasts of ancient Roman times can experience live how bread was baked in Roman ovens on Sunday in Rheinbrohl. On the big Bakehouse Day, visitors can taste mulsum, a Roman spiced wine, and freshly baked bread with 'moretum'. There will also be hands-on activities around herbs, stonemasonry and guided tours on the topic of health and nutrition in ancient Rome.

Where: Roman World at Caput Limitis, Arienheller 1, 56598 Rheinbrohl.

Roman World at Caput Limitis, Arienheller 1, 56598 Rheinbrohl. When: Sunday, 9 October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 9 October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: 6 euros (adults), 4 euros (reduced), children up to 6 years free

Events during the Bonn SDG Days

As part of the Bonn SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Days, there will be a wide range of family-friendly activities on climate protection on Saturday. In the Climate Escape Room, smaller groups can solve puzzles and tasks related to climate change. On Friedensplatz, visitors can learn about project examples at the 17-goal mobile, play life-size Jenga and travel to different places, for example a refugee camp, with virtual goggles. On Münsterplatz, the Bonn Disabled Community invites visitors to inclusive walks.

The umbrellas in the colours of the 17 SDGs are intended to bring the Sustainable Development Goals to the centre of the city and inform people about their global and local significance. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Where: Friedensstraße, Friedensplatz and Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn.

Friedensstraße, Friedensplatz and Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn. When: Saturday, 8 October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8 October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: free

Autumn is harvest time in the Botanic Garden

As part of the Germany-wide action week "Attention to Biodiversity", the Botanical Garden of the University of Bonn is offering a family guided tour of its gardens on Monday under the motto "Autumn Time is Harvest Time".

Where: Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn, Germany. When: Monday, 10 October 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, 10 October 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission: 3.50 euros (adults), 1 euro (children)

ga