July 15 - 17 : Eight weekend tips for Bonn and the region

It’s Rheinbach Classics weekend with vintage cars and rock’n’roll. Foto: Gerda Saxler-Schmidt

Bonn/Region One of Germany’s largest flea markets takes place again this weekend at the Rheinaue in Bonn. Those who appreciate vintage cars might want to visit Rheinbach. Bonn University Shakespeare Company presents “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern- A Ghost Story”. These are some of our weekend tips for mid-July.

LEA on the KunstRasen

On Friday, German pop singer LEA will perform at KunstRasen. With hits like "Leiser", "Immer wenn wir uns sehen" or "110", the 30-year-old is one of the most successful German pop artists.

Where: KunstRasen Bonn, 53113 Germany

When: Friday, July 15, from 7 p.m.

The villas on the banks of the Rhine in Königswinter

"Hotels and Villas on the Rhine - Traveling and Residing": This is the title of the guided tour that will take place on Sunday afternoon in Königswinter. The development on the banks of the Rhine from the 19th century had a lasting effect on Königswinter's townscape. During the city tour, which begins at the Siebengebirgsmuseum, you will hear stories about the magnificent hotels and villas and their parks, and about the prominent residents and architects.

Meeting point: Siebengebirgsmuseum, Kellerstr. 16, 53639 Königswinter

When: Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. to about 4 p.m.

Cost: 7 euros (some tickets 5.50 euros)

Watching "Tatort" in the spa gardens in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

In the Kurpark (spa gardens) in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, visitors will have a true German experience watching the popular crime show “Tatort” under the open sky, surrounded by meter-high trees. Starts at 8:15 pm: Admission is free.

Where: Kurgartenstrasse 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

When: Sunday, July 17, 8:15 p.m.

Flea market in the Rheinaue

The flea market in the Rheinaue in Bonn will take place again this Saturday. It is one of the largest flea markets in Germany. From April to October, the stalls are set up on every third Saturday of the month. If you want to sell your own used items or art objects, you can book a stall online: https://www.melan.de/rheinaue/

Where: Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, July 16, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GOP Varieté shows "NEO - Future today".

"Neo" comes from the Greek and means "new". The new is groundbreaking, forward-looking, cheeky, startling, sometimes shrill and transcending borders. Or it presents the classic and traditional in a new guise. The GOP Varieté-Theater captures all these facets in its new show.

Where: GOP Varieté Theater, Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, July 15, 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 16, 6 and 9 p.m.; Sunday, July 17, 2 and 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available from 45.40 euros: bonnticket.de

Bonn University Shakespeare Company presents “A Ghost Story”

This year's summer production of the Bonn University Shakespeare Company at the Brotfabrik is dedicated to Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. BUSC presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern- A Ghost Story where the actors dive into the underworld. What at first seems normal soon turns out to be extremely disturbing.

Where: Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, July 15, 8 p.m.

Admission: Tickets starting at 10 euros: bonnticket.de

Rheinbach Classics

If you like vintage cars and rock’n’roll, a visit to the Rheinbach Classics 2022 will be a fun thing to do this weekend. It all kicks off on Friday evening with a concert featuring cover bands "Queen Kings" and "Die Toten Ärzte". On Saturday, the popular vintage car rally will take place along with other activities. On Sunday, stores will be open for shopping and a varied program is planned on different stages set up in the city center.

Where: Rheinbach city center

When: Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

Info: For more info and an overview of everything happening, visit rheinbach-classics.de.

Exhibition "Fluta(h)rt" in Hönningen

On the anniversary of the flood disaster in the Ahr valley, an exhibition opens at Café Fahrtwind in Hönningen on Friday. Four artists present their works which were inspired by the flood. Admission is free, donations are requested. The donations will benefit the Altenahr youth camp.

Where: Café Fahrtwind, In den Weidenhecken 34, 53506 Hönningen

When: Exhibition opening on Friday, July 15 from 5 pm.

Info: For more info, check out the Instagram account Fluta(h)rt.