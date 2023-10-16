Unusual trend Electric surfboards on the Rhine: these are the regulations
Bonn/Region · A surfboard with an electric motor: it's a dream for many water sports enthusiasts. The boards can reach speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour. But surfers must stick to the rules.
The trend does not end at the Rhine. Motorised surfboards on waters and rivers are in vogue. The talk is of so-called e-foils and jetboards. "We've already seen the first e-foils on the Rhine," says Volker Ruberg, head of the Bonn water police. This kind of craft can be impressive when it's going full speed. In internet forums, riders describe the adrenaline rush they get when their board accelerates to over 55 kilometres per hour.
But it is expensive fun. New motorised surfboards cost about 15,000 euros. And there are rules that must be observed when surfing. These vary greatly from region to region. What regulations apply to sailing on the Rhine?
E-foils allow you to hover above the water
Regarding the regulations, first of all the type of craft plays a role; not all surfboards are the same. A distinction is made between jetboard and e-foil. In the case of the jetboard, an electric motor sets a so-called impeller in motion, which is an enclosed propeller. The impeller sucks in water from under the board and ejects it through nozzles at the back. This creates thrust that accelerates the board. E-foils look even more impressive from the outside. The surfers not only travel at high speed over the water, but when they reach 13 kilometres per hour, the special drive lifts the surfboard up to 70 centimetres above the surface.
Jetboarding only allowed on selected routes
Both boards have in common that because of their high speeds they must be registered. There are no general speed limits on the Rhine; only at high tide are all vehicles limited to 20 km/h. There are differences in the choice of routes: "The General Directorate for Waterways and Shipping has classified jetboards with water motorbikes," says head of office Reuberg. "Accordingly, surfers have to abide by the same regulations, which means that jetboards are only allowed on selected routes."
There is such a route in the immediate vicinity of Bonn: In Wesseling on Rhine kilometre 666.5 to 667, jetboards can be ridden on a section about 500 metres long.
According to Ruberg, e-foils are treated like recreational boats and are not subject to any special regulations. "In general, the normal rules on the water also apply to these riders," says the head of the office. "After all, the Rhine is a navigation highway. Fairways of large ships can become very dangerous." He added that there had not yet been any critical incidents involving motorised surfboards in or around Bonn.
Original text: Constantin Graf
Translation: Jean Lennox