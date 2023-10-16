Unusual trend Electric surfboards on the Rhine: these are the regulations

Regarding the regulations, first of all the type of craft plays a role; not all surfboards are the same. A distinction is made between jetboard and e-foil. In the case of the jetboard, an electric motor sets a so-called impeller in motion, which is an enclosed propeller. The impeller sucks in water from under the board and ejects it through nozzles at the back. This creates thrust that accelerates the board. E-foils look even more impressive from the outside. The surfers not only travel at high speed over the water, but when they reach 13 kilometres per hour, the special drive lifts the surfboard up to 70 centimetres above the surface.