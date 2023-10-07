Bands, tickets, times Eleven international acts coming to Crossroads Festival 2023 in Bonn
Bonn · Entering in its twentieth year, WDR’s Crossroads Festival will bring eleven international acts to Bonn from October 24 to 28. Here’s what you need to know about the festival, taking place at the Harmonie in Endenich.
WDR Rockpalast has been organizing the Crossroads Festival at the Harmonie in Bonn since 2003. From October 24 to 28, 2023, visitors will be treated to a wide range of musical genres, this time with 11 international acts. There will be everything from riot Grrrl grunge punk to reggae jam rock.
Crossroads Festival 2023: These are the bands
On Tuesday, October 24, Eddie 9V and Bywater Call will kick off the festival. On Wednesday, October 25, Green Lung and Dead City Ruins will play, on Thursday, October 26, The Hamburg Blues Band feat. Clem Clempson and Big Sugar will take the stage. On Friday, October 27, John Diva & The Rockets of Love, 24/7 Diva Heaven and iedereen will rock the stage. Ryan Sheridan and Jake Isaac will close out the show on Saturday, Oct. 28.
With the soul-blues sound of Eddie 9V and the seven-piece Southern soul and roots-rock band Bywater Call, this year's festival starts off rather subdued. Eddie V9 promises an "electrifying" evening, guided by the 27-year-old's instincts and spontaneous lyrics. Bywater Call also promises a powerful experience with strong musicianship and emotionality: critics say the Toronto band displays a unique musical chemistry.
Dark riffs, English folklore and the will to experiment characterize the English band Green Lung, whose sound is somewhere between psychedelic rock, stoner rock and heavy rock. Downright hard rock from Down Under is brought to the Harmonie stage by the Australian hard rock band Dead City Ruins. The quintet, which sold all its possessions in 2015 and has been touring the globe tirelessly ever since, promises intense rock'n'roll along the lines of bands like Deep Purple and Guns’n'Roses.
They already wowed the audience at the Crossroads Festival last October, and now they are returning to Bonn: The Hamburg Blues Band is bringing a former member to the concert this year in the form of British guitarist Clem Clempson. The five-piece band has been touring clubs for over 40 years, combining blues with other genres such as soul, boogie and jazz. From 1991 to 2004, the Canadians of Big Sugar defined the genre of reggae rock; after a six-year hiatus, they reunited as a band with singer and lead guitarist Gordie Johnson in 2010.
Glam metal with all the features of 80’s rock will be brought to the stage by John Diva & The Rockets of Love. The German quintet toys with clichés from their genre and impresses with straightforward rock and distinctive riffs. Contemporary punk is promised by the German punk rock band 24/7 Diva Heaven. The founders of the Berlin-based GRRRL-NOISY movement address issues close to their hearts: Feminism, inequality, homophobia, racism, xenophobia and ecological problems are part of their rousing melodies. The third day of the festival will be closed by iedereen, a post-punk duo from Cologne, who also address social issues.
On Saturday, British singer-songwriters Ryan Sheridan and Jake Isaac will share the stage. Irishman Ryan Sheridan returned home after years on Broadway and the pubs of New York's Lower East Side, where he was discovered by a record label as a street musician. Jake Isaac's soulful voice closes the festival's musical circle. The Londoner with Caribbean roots is at the forefront of the British soul renaissance.
All concerts will be recorded. Videos of the concerts back to 2004 are available in the WDR Rockpalast Mediathek.
Crossroads Festival: Tickets and times
Tickets for all festival days cost 98 euros (plus fees) per person and are available here: www.harmonie-bonn.de
Tickets for individual evenings are also available at a price of 26 euros (plus fees): www.harmonie-bonn.de/club
On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the concerts start at 7:15 p.m., Friday at 6:30 p.m..
Crossroads Festival: How to get there
The festival takes place at the Harmonie in Bonn-Endenich, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn. Since there is only one large parking lot nearby, it is recommended to use public transportation to get there. Near the Harmonie are the stops Brahmsstrasse, Auf dem Hügel, Magdalenenplatz, Magdalenenstrasse and Frongasse.
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Carl Kloeppel)