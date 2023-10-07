Bands, tickets, times Eleven international acts coming to Crossroads Festival 2023 in Bonn

They already wowed the audience at the Crossroads Festival last October, and now they are returning to Bonn: The Hamburg Blues Band is bringing a former member to the concert this year in the form of British guitarist Clem Clempson. The five-piece band has been touring clubs for over 40 years, combining blues with other genres such as soul, boogie and jazz. From 1991 to 2004, the Canadians of Big Sugar defined the genre of reggae rock; after a six-year hiatus, they reunited as a band with singer and lead guitarist Gordie Johnson in 2010.