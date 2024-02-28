"The Lord of the Rings" star in Bonn Elijah Wood at the MagicCon 2024
Bonn · Three days full of hobbits, elves, orcs and trolls: MagicCon will once again take place in Bonn this autumn. The actor Elijah Wood – of "The Lord of the Rings“ fame – will also be there in 2024.
Fantasy fans will be growing pointed elven ears or slipping into baroque dresses this autumn: MagicCon will once again take place at the Maritim Hotel in Bonn from 4 to 6 October 2024.
As every year, numerous fantasy stars will be coming to the German capital. This year, fans of "The Lord of the Rings" can look forward to US actor Elijah Wood, as the organiser has announced on its website. He played the hobbit Frodo Baggins in the film series. His fellow actor Dominic Monaghan, who played the hobbit Merry Brandybuck, will also be there.
However, the meeting with the two stars is not included in the ticket price for MagicCon. If you want an autograph from Elijah Wood, you have to pay 120 Euro. An autograph from Dominic Monaghan costs 90 Euro. Photo sessions and meet & greets also cost extra.
In addition to meeting the actors, fans can also attend lectures, readings and workshops at the convention. In previous years, several guests, such as directors and authors, have attended. As a rule, a book signing by the author is also offered after the respective readings. The workshops usually range from dance and singing to craft workshops and stunt and acting workshops. The cosplay catwalk, where participants can present their costumes and cosplays, is also an integral part of the programme. However, the organiser will only announce the exact programme six to eight weeks before the start of the convention. Fans can already purchase tickets for MagicCon on the organiser's website.
MagicCon opened its doors at the Maritim Hotel in Bonn in 2017 as the successor to RingCon. Since then, the weekend convention has no longer focussed solely on Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" books, but also on film series and series such as "Harry Potter", "Game of Thrones", "Vikings" and "Lucifer".
(Original text: (ga); Translation: Mareike Graepel)