"The Lord of the Rings" star in Bonn Elijah Wood at the MagicCon 2024

In addition to meeting the actors, fans can also attend lectures, readings and workshops at the convention. In previous years, several guests, such as directors and authors, have attended. As a rule, a book signing by the author is also offered after the respective readings. The workshops usually range from dance and singing to craft workshops and stunt and acting workshops. The cosplay catwalk, where participants can present their costumes and cosplays, is also an integral part of the programme. However, the organiser will only announce the exact programme six to eight weeks before the start of the convention. Fans can already purchase tickets for MagicCon on the organiser's website.