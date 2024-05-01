"TikTok simply doesn't belong in children's hands" Emergency services have to attend Siegburg school after TikTok challenge
Siegburg · Two Siegburg fifth-graders suffocated themselves for so long on Monday that they fell unconscious – and the emergency services had to be called. TikTok challenges like this are not an isolated incident. We look at this and other cases that are known and which dangers lurk for children.
A so-called TikTok challenge at the Alexander-von-Humboldt secondary school on Zeithstraße in Siegburg led to the emergency services being called out on Monday. As confirmed by the town and school, the fire and rescue control centre was alerted because two children in the fifth grade were carrying out the so-called "pilot test" on themselves. The "pilot test" is a „dare“ that is apparently popular among young people on the social network. It involves deliberately putting the circulatory system under extreme stress through strong hyperventilation. The chest is then compressed, resulting in a lack of oxygen to the brain and the person fainting.
After treatment by the paramedics, both children were returned to their parents, according to the school. In this case, the test of courage went off without a hitch and hospitalisation was not necessary. However, there are cases in which the participants sustain lacerations, broken bones or concussions when they fall to the ground. Permanent damage is also possible. The media have reported cases of coma and brain damage. In Styria, one such challenge led to a large-scale operation by the emergency services at a secondary school near Graz.
These „dares“ are becoming more frequent. Last summer, 15 fifth-graders at a comprehensive school in Euskirchen had to be treated by the emergency services because they had eaten extremely spicy crisps; some of them had burnt their eyes with the spicy powder. Last October, the Commission on Biological Hazards and Hygiene, a voluntary and independent body of experts, recommended that the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) screen TikTok, "as it spreads current, harmful behaviour/consumption characteristics, especially among young people“.
"Nobody needs so-called TikTok challenges. Nevertheless, they are there and are developing into a wave-like plague at schools," says Siegburg's press spokesperson Jan Gerull. Andrea Sauerzweig from the management of the Alexander-von-Humboldt secondary school puts it clearly: "What's happening is an epidemic, there's no other way to put it."
School warns of dangers
The "pilot test" at the Neuenhof school alerted not only the emergency services but also the school paramedics from the neighbouring comprehensive school. The class teachers of those affected and the secondary school's crisis intervention team were called in.
"It's not the case that schools are turning a blind eye to life," says Sauerzweig, referring to parents' evenings with the police, where the dangers of social media are discussed in detail. The dangers of the TikTok courage tests are discussed in lessons. The school council has decided that mobile phones are not allowed in the building. The challenge on Monday took place outside in the courtyard. "Even supervising teachers can't be everywhere," says Sauerzweig. With more than 1000 pupils on the premises, it is not possible to keep an eye on everything. A letter to the parents of the Year 5 classes went out on Monday. The warnings to pupils and parents were urgent, said Sauerzweig. "TikTok simply doesn't belong in the hands of children.“
Class teachers and liaison teachers spoke to the classmates of those affected on Monday. On Tuesday, the incident was also discussed in the other year groups. "I brought it up in the eighth grade, for example. Of course, the 14-year-olds deal with many things more sensibly. Many reacted immediately and said: How could they do something like that? And they knew about the health risks." However, the teacher also appealed to the parents: "We can't pick up on everything, we also have to appeal to the parents' sense of responsibility. But all of this is also a social problem," she said, referring to the wide range of issues that schools have to deal with: Inclusion, integration, but also dealing with drugs. "We also need to discuss the cannabis issue," she said with a sigh.
Gerull said that there had recently been a similarly risky "pilot test" at the comprehensive school. "Fortunately, it went off without a hitch. Other schools - no matter what type of school - are no strangers to the nonsense spread via the app. The property office, which has to deal with the damage to property, can also tell you a thing or two about it," said the city spokesperson. At a secondary school in Siegburg, young people filmed themselves throwing rolls of paper into the toilet and flushing them until they flooded. Challenges with laughing gas are also not uncommon at schools.
(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin / Translation: Mareike Graepel)