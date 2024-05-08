Expert is concerned Endangered sand lizards in Bonn live dangerously

Schmidt would like to know where the different lizard species live in Bonn. Because there is still the common lizard and the wall lizard. However, both species are doing well. The Biological Station is calling on Bonn residents to photograph any lizards they see and report them to the Biological Station by email. "In the past, this has worked well with stag beetles, grass snakes and slow worms," says Schmidt. "Thanks to the reports from Bonn residents about grass snakes, for example, we found out that the entire Kottenforst is colonised and not just part of it," explains Schmidt. And such campaigns also help to awaken Bonn residents' interest in nature and native animals. Because he has the feeling that many people are no longer interested in wildlife. "But it seems to be slowly increasing again," he says.