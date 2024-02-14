Support group English language grief support group starting soon in Bonn

Everyone grieves in their own individual way, but sharing can help people cope. "In our mourning process, we help each other work through pain towards hope and healing" the organisers say. According to Dr. Alan Wolfelt, Director Center for Loss & Life Transition: "You cannot 'get over', 'recover from', or 'resolve' your grief, but you can reconcile yourself to it. That is, you can learn to incorporate it into your being and proceed with meaning and purpose in your life."