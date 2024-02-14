Support group English language grief support group starting soon in Bonn
Bonn · If you’ve experienced the loss of a loved one, talking about it can help. But what if you don’t speak German well enough? Well, there will soon be an English-speaking grief support group in Bonn.
The Bonn Self-Help Contact Office (Pflegeselbsthilfe Bonn) is supporting the establishment of an international English-language grief group. The idea is to help people who have been bereaved by providing them with a compassionate and caring environment. In this non-therapeutic safe space, they can express their feelings and share their experiences openly and without judgement.
Everyone grieves in their own individual way, but sharing can help people cope. "In our mourning process, we help each other work through pain towards hope and healing" the organisers say. According to Dr. Alan Wolfelt, Director Center for Loss & Life Transition: "You cannot 'get over', 'recover from', or 'resolve' your grief, but you can reconcile yourself to it. That is, you can learn to incorporate it into your being and proceed with meaning and purpose in your life."
The group will meet once a month for a period of 12 months. In each meeting participants will explore a different aspect of grief and mourning. To maintain a high level of trust and companionship throughout the journey, people are encouraged to attend regularly, and the number of participants is limited to 12.
All genders, nationalities, and confessions are welcome. Meetings are in English, and you can join or find more information at expatgrief@gmail.com.
Original text: Jean Lennox