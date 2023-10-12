Sternstrasse/Friedensplatz "Épi Boulangerie & Patisserie" opens fourth location in Bonn
Bonn · Épi Boulangerie & Patisserie opened its fourth location in Bonn last Saturday. The French bakery serves pastries such as tartlets, along with various breakfast options, and organic and Fairtrade coffees.
Épi Boulangerie & Patisseries, with stores located in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Bonn, opened its fourth bakery in Bonn last weekend on October 7. It is located at the corner of Sternstrasse/Friedensplatz in the city center. The corner building was formerly home to the Hörsch perfumery for decades and most recently a Starbucks branch.
After a long period of sitting vacant and three months of remodeling, renovations and furnishing, Épi moved in. The French bakery already has a store located on Bonn's Maximilianstrasse, one opposite Playmobil in the Puppenkönig store and one in Bad Godesberg city center.
"We are based in the Cologne-Bonn area," explains Épi advisory board member Dirk Uhlenbruch. "Bonn has always been a good choice for us. We see great potential here and are very happy to have been given this new location.”
The stairwell was taken out of the basement area so that a refrigerated storage could be installed there. In the main seating area where the sales counter is located, the platform at the long window front area was widened and a three-meter-high illuminated wall was installed, showing a close-up of a barista. The black-and-white patterned tile floor contributes to a Parisian flair. The French bistro tables with marble tops and cast iron bases seat 24 guests, and there are 48 more seats on the terrace.
Épi's organic and fair-trade coffee roasts are drum-roasted by hand in Cologne and prepared in a Francesconi portafilter machine (model "Hollywood") (coffee 3.40 euros, cappuccino 4.30 euros, café au lait 4.50 euros). Chocolat de Valrhona costs 4.80 euros, six types of tea from Kusmi in Paris are 4.60 euros each for a pot, and the four types of fizzy drink from La Mortuacienne are 4.20 euros each.
The selection of French pastries is extensive, e.g. various tartlets (with apple 3.90 euros, with raspberries 6.20 euros, with lemon 4.30 euros), mille feuilles or three varieties of éclairs 4.60 euros each. There are also various breakfast options starting at 6.90 euros.
Info: Épi Boulangerie & Patisserie, Sternstr. 67, 53111 Bonn city center, www.epi-boulangerie.de, Tel. (0228) 42 27 77 45. Opening hours: Mon-Sat 8am-6pm, Sun 9am-5pm.
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)