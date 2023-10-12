Sternstrasse/Friedensplatz "Épi Boulangerie & Patisserie" opens fourth location in Bonn

The stairwell was taken out of the basement area so that a refrigerated storage could be installed there. In the main seating area where the sales counter is located, the platform at the long window front area was widened and a three-meter-high illuminated wall was installed, showing a close-up of a barista. The black-and-white patterned tile floor contributes to a Parisian flair. The French bistro tables with marble tops and cast iron bases seat 24 guests, and there are 48 more seats on the terrace.