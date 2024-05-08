Numerous events Europe Day: reminder of peace and freedom
Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · Europe Day on 9 May is a reminder of the history and values of Europe. Around a month before the European elections, various events centred on the topic of Europe will also be held in the Rhein-Sieg district.
One month before the European elections, Europe Day on 9 May is a reminder that European citizens want to live in peace and unity. Member states throughout Europe, including Germany, celebrate the values of the EU in a variety of ways. This year's Europe Day takes place 45 years after the first European elections in 1979 and shortly before the elections in 2024, which will be held in all EU countries between 6 and 9 June.
Citizens in the Rhein-Sieg district can also celebrate Europe Day this year. On 13 May, Bonn-Rhine-Sieg University of Applied Sciences will be providing information about Europe Day and the university's Europe-wide offerings, including the Erasmus programme, internships and information for international students, on Hochschulstraße on the campus in Sankt Augustin and in the cafeteria in Rheinbach.
Honour award in Sankt Augustin
On 15 May, the Mérite Européen association's European Prize of Honour will be awarded to the JugendInterKult association in Sankt Augustin. The JugendInterKult association was founded in 2011 and works with young people from a wide range of countries and cultures in the form of encounter trips and artistic projects. The association also works with refugees and other socially disadvantaged young people and organises financial support for up-and-coming talent from various creative and artistic fields. According to the Sankt Augustin City Sports Association, the event is also important for countering anti-democratic and anti-state tendencies. Before the European elections, the award ceremony sets an example for the Union. The award ceremony will take place with Mayor Max Leitterstorf and musical accompaniment at Haus Lauterbach in Birlinghoven. Admission is free, but donations for emergency aid in Gaza are requested.
Anno Gymnasium in Siegburg is organising an entire project week on the topic of Europe in view of Europe Day and the upcoming elections. The grammar school has been a European school since 2021 and is in dialogue with partner cities. There was a panel discussion with Members of the European Parliament. An Irish dance workshop was also organised for the pupils. According to headmaster Sebastian Kaas, the pupils are very interested in the programme.
European Run in Hennef
Hennef is organising the European Run again this year. On 22 June, all age groups can take part in races of various lengths. Those interested can already register now. Until 2016, the Europe Run was part of Europe Week in Hennef. Now, only the run for which runners from the twin town of Novy Dwor Gdanski in Poland come will take place.
9 May has been Europe Day since 1950. It was 74 years ago that the then French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman presented his idea for new political co-operation. Since then, the Schuman Declaration has been regarded as the birth of the idea of today's Europe. Today, the EU has 27 member states and almost 450 million citizens.
Original text: Anna Ingerberg
Translation: Mareike Graepel