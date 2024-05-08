Numerous events Europe Day: reminder of peace and freedom

On 15 May, the Mérite Européen association's European Prize of Honour will be awarded to the JugendInterKult association in Sankt Augustin. The JugendInterKult association was founded in 2011 and works with young people from a wide range of countries and cultures in the form of encounter trips and artistic projects. The association also works with refugees and other socially disadvantaged young people and organises financial support for up-and-coming talent from various creative and artistic fields. According to the Sankt Augustin City Sports Association, the event is also important for countering anti-democratic and anti-state tendencies. Before the European elections, the award ceremony sets an example for the Union. The award ceremony will take place with Mayor Max Leitterstorf and musical accompaniment at Haus Lauterbach in Birlinghoven. Admission is free, but donations for emergency aid in Gaza are requested.