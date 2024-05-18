Avoiding ticket fraud and scams European Championship: tips if you try to purchase last-minute tickets
Berlin · The European Men's Football Championship kicks off in Germany in just a month. This is what you need to know to get tickets legally at this late stage in the game.
The European Football Championship kicks off in Munich on June 14. Many fans missed out in the race for the coveted European Championship tickets last fall. Nevertheless, there are still legal ways to experience the games live in the stadium.
But beware: because of the high demand, many criminals are trying to sell counterfeit tickets. For this reason, you should only purchase tickets from the official UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) sales office, according to the NRW consumer advice center.
Special ticket packages from authorized sellers
Another option, according to the NRW consumer advice center, are so-called hospitality packages with tickets from authorized sellers. These packages often include preferred seating with a good view of the pitch, food and beverages, access to lounge areas in the stadium and sometimes overnight accommodation as well. Although these packages are more expensive than buying individual tickets, they allow easy access to the game and are officially licensed.
Beware of ticket sites that are not authorized
European Championship tickets can often be found on unauthorized sites at inflated prices. According to the NRW consumer advice center, the origin of these tickets is often questionable and there is a risk that they are counterfeit or invalid. European Championship tickets are personalized, which means that they have to be transferred to the purchaser in order to gain admission.
With third-party providers, there is no guarantee that this process will be carried out properly. So it is better to avoid this and trust authorized sources, recommends the NRW consumer advice center.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)