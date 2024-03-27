City in Morocco Eurowings flies from Cologne/Bonn Airport to a new destination in Morocco
Bonn · A new destination will be available from Cologne/Bonn Airport from 13 July. Passengers can now fly once a week to a city in Morocco.
27.03.2024 , 05:00 Uhr
A new destination will be served from Cologne/Bonn Airport this summer. From 13 July, the airline Eurowings will be connecting Cologne/Bonn with the Moroccan city of Fez. The flights will depart every Saturday at 22.40 from Cologne/Bonn Airport. The return flight is on Sundays at 2.15 am. The flight takes about three and a half hours.
Fez, in north-eastern Morocco, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination. With a population of around one million, it is the country's third largest city.