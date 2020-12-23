High figures of coronavirus cases : Euskirchen imposes night-time curfews

Euskirchen Where new coronavirus infections are on the rise, some municipalities and districts are taking drastic measures. In Euskirchen, only those who absolutely have to may go out at night. Aachen and the surrounding area could soon follow suit.

In other places in North Rhine-Westphalia, people are only allowed out at night for important reasons. On Tuesday, Oberhausen became the first city in the Ruhr region to introduce a night-time curfew to contain the coronavirus. The announced tightening of measures came into effect after a corresponding order was published in the official gazette. In the district of Euskirchen, too, staying outside one's own home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is now only allowed for valid reasons - for example, on the way to work. This is to reduce parties, meetings and loose appointments, according to the district's decree.

Minden-Lübbecke had initially limited such a measure to special hotspots in the district area, but wants to extend it to the entire district area as of Wednesday, provided the state agrees. The Aachen city region has also proposed a night curfew to the state for the period from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. A decision on this was expected by Wednesday at the latest. Similar curfew restrictions have already been imposed by Solingen, the districts of Düren and Lippe.

The background in all cases are alarmingly rising numbers of new Corona infections: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Oberhausen reached the highest value in NRW on Tuesday with 341.6 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. In Euskirchen, the figure on Tuesday was 191. The new catalogue of measures for the city area now includes, among other things, "a night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day", according to the order. This is to "strictly limit private meetings and celebrations among family and friends and at the same time prevent private gatherings," it said in justification. Strangers are also not allowed to stay in the city area after 9 p.m. without a valid reason.

"Staying outside one's domestic accommodation is generally prohibited during this time. Exceptions to this only apply if there are weighty reasons," the city said. The exceptions include "taking care of animals" - i.e. walking them - as well as visits to the doctor, grocery shopping or professional reasons. Other times apply for Christmas Eve, the Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve.

