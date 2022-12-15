Events at a glance : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the surrounding area

The band „Steeldriver“. Foto: Ingo Eisner

Service Bonn/Region The fourth Sunday of Advent is all about Christmas: Christmas markets, concerts and theatres provide a festive atmosphere. And you’ll get your money’s worth this weekend even if you're not a Christmas fan. Here are our tips.

BurgWeihnacht

On Saturday, the Endenich Cultural and Citizens' Association invites you to BurgWeihnacht. Visitors can enjoy food and drink at tthe cosy ambiance of Endenich Castle. There will also be activities for children.

- Where: Endenich Castle, Am Burggraben 18, 53121 Bonn.

- When: Saturday, 17 December, 12 to 8 p.m.

- Admission: Free of charge

15th Bonn Christmas Circus

Roll up, roll up! It's the 15th anniversary of the Bonner Weihnachtscircus! Top international artists, animal dressage and clownery make the anniversary show a unique event. For an overview of further dates and tickets, click here.

- Where: Pützchens Wiesen, Holzlarer Weg, 53229 Bonn.

- When: Sunday, 18 December 6 to 8.15 p.m.

- Admission: from 19 euros

Carols with a twist

At Malente's Theatre Palace, you can get into the Christmas spirit with the Malente family. With loads of wit, heaps of tinsel and Christmas carols that have been run through the Google translator, it will not only be festive, but above all - hilarious.

- Where: Malentes Theater Palast, Holzlarer Weg 42, 53229 Bonn- When: Friday, 16 December, Saturday, 17 December at 7 p.m. and Sunday, 18 December at 5 p.m.

- Tickets: from 32 euros

Steeldriver

If you still aren't in the Christmas mood on the fourth of Advent, Steeldriver will be rocking live at the Session. For the eighth time, the cover band brings hits by AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and other rock greats to the heart of Bonn's city centre. The perfect way to escape the Christmas hustle and bustle - or to warm up after a visit to the Christmas market.

- Where: Musikkneipe Session, Gerhard-von-Are-Strasse 4, 53111 Bonn.

- When: Saturday, 17 December, 8.30 p.m., admission from 7 p.m.

Over the Border Christmas Special

The "Over the Border Festival" presents its Christmas edition on the fourth of Advent. Local artists who have grown up in several cultures come together for the special concert to in the name of solidarity with the Woman, Life & Freedom movement in Iran. Performers include the Circassian singing duo Janet and Aykut Sahin, the Golden Kebab Ensemble from Bonn's Nordstadt and soul and jazz singer Daria Assmus. Tickets are available here.

- Where: Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

- When: Sunday, 18 December, 7 p.m.

- Tickets: from 33.70 Euro

Christmas Theatre Papperlapupp

Loosely based on the children's book by Anu Stohner and Henrike Wilson, Papperlapupp tells the story of the little Father Christmas who, of all the Santas, was most looking forward to handing out presents at Christmas. But because of his size, the other Santas urge him to wait until next year. A discovery among the animals of the forest changes everything for little Santa. Advance booking required.

- Where: Bonn City Library, (Haus der Bildung), Mülheimer Platz 1, 53111 Bonn.

- When: Friday, 16 December, 4 to 5 p.m.