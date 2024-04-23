Skilled worker shortage in NRW Every fourth person without a diploma or vocational training is unemployed
Düsseldorf · The shortage of skilled workers poses major challenges for job centers in North Rhine-Westphalia. The labor market in Bonn is especially difficult for unskilled workers.
It is a phenomenon that poses great difficulties for job centers: Nearly one in four people without a vocational qualification or diploma in NRW is unemployed (23.8 percent). And the proportion of jobseekers without qualifications is growing: while 23.1% of them were not employed in a job which required social security contributions in 2022, the proportion rose by 0.7 percentage points within a year. By comparison, the proportion of unemployed skilled workers only increased by 0.2 percentage points - from 3.2 percent in 2022 to 3.4 percent in 2023. In Bonn, the number of people without a secondary school diploma or vocational qualification who do not have a job is likely to be higher. This is because Bonn's labor market offers relatively few jobs for low-skilled workers, as there are hardly any production companies here, unlike in the Rhein-Sieg district.
At the same time, companies in NRW are hiring fewer and fewer people due to the gradual slowdown in the economy - and when they do, it tends to be those with training. This in turn means that fewer jobseekers can be integrated into the labor market: This is because two thirds of clients in the job centers barely have sufficient qualifications for the requirements set by employers, according to the NRW regional directorate of the Federal Employment Agency. Between November 2022 and November 2023, only 207,639 people were placed in jobs which were subject to social security contributions in the most populous federal state - in the same period last year, the figure was 226,095.
In a further development, unemployment figures at the job centers have risen, although overall unemployment has fallen slightly: while 508,167 people in NRW were still unemployed in March of 2023, the job centers counted 522,179 one year later. According to the NRW regional directorate, however, the approximately 107,000 refugees from Ukraine who are registered with the job centers are also contributing to this - integrating them into the job market is another major challenge. Many fail to achieve this due to their German language skills, which are a prerequisite for higher-skilled jobs in industry or the IT sector in particular.
But how are the job centers dealing with this? On the one hand, they are now providing more intensive support to clients without a vocational qualification, motivating them to take part in further training that will enable them to gain a qualification. And with success: in 2023, nearly eleven percent more people started a subsidized vocational training course than in the previous year. In total, there were 79,083; in the first quarter of 2024, another 20,159 were added. In addition, the job centers regularly organize job fairs where employers and potential employees come together.
Since November of 2023, refugees have been able to take advantage of the Job Turbo program launched by the German government. The program provides for them to be invited to the job center more often and to be offered more jobs - even if they do not yet speak German well. They are expected to continue to learn this alongside their job.
Skilled workers can usually choose their jobs
For all of this to have an effect, the perspective of employers would also have to change. So far, they have tended to hold on to qualified employees with good German language skills: "When it comes to the shortage of skilled workers, the job centers do what they can. But they inevitably come up against limits: The skilled workers whose qualifications are in high demand can choose their jobs. They are not unemployed," said Wolfgang Schmitz, Managing Director of the employers' association, when asked.
Orig. text: Jana Marquardt, Nina Bärschneider; Translation; ck