Skilled worker shortage in NRW Every fourth person without a diploma or vocational training is unemployed

It is a phenomenon that poses great difficulties for job centers: Nearly one in four people without a vocational qualification or diploma in NRW is unemployed (23.8 percent). And the proportion of jobseekers without qualifications is growing: while 23.1% of them were not employed in a job which required social security contributions in 2022, the proportion rose by 0.7 percentage points within a year. By comparison, the proportion of unemployed skilled workers only increased by 0.2 percentage points - from 3.2 percent in 2022 to 3.4 percent in 2023. In Bonn, the number of people without a secondary school diploma or vocational qualification who do not have a job is likely to be higher. This is because Bonn's labor market offers relatively few jobs for low-skilled workers, as there are hardly any production companies here, unlike in the Rhein-Sieg district.