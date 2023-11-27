Tips for market visitors Everything the medieval Christmas market in Siegburg has to offer

When herald "Walther von der Pferdeweide", juggler Lupus, Fin de Filou and the Red Vixen gather folk around them, the people of Siegburg know that the Middle Ages are back in town. On Saturday, the traditional medieval market, which has been held in the district town since 1991, opened its doors at 11 am sharp. Until Friday 22 December, jugglers, minstrels, traders and craftspeople will whisk visitors away to times long past. We took a look around to see what the market has to offer this year, what food is on offer and how deep your pockets will need to be for you to enjoy your visit.