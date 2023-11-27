Tips for market visitors Everything the medieval Christmas market in Siegburg has to offer
Siegburg · The Christmas market in Siegburg has been inviting visitors to enjoy medieval food, drink and fun again since the weekend. Our author took a look around to see what's on offer, what there is to discover for children and what it will cost you if you go with the whole family.
When herald "Walther von der Pferdeweide", juggler Lupus, Fin de Filou and the Red Vixen gather folk around them, the people of Siegburg know that the Middle Ages are back in town. On Saturday, the traditional medieval market, which has been held in the district town since 1991, opened its doors at 11 am sharp. Until Friday 22 December, jugglers, minstrels, traders and craftspeople will whisk visitors away to times long past. We took a look around to see what the market has to offer this year, what food is on offer and how deep your pockets will need to be for you to enjoy your visit.
■ What medieval food is on offer?
The variety of food on offer is huge. There's suckling pig, of course, but also game dishes such as venison ragout, and flame-grilled salmon. According to organiser Daniel Dickmann, Managing Director of Mittelalter GmbH, potato dishes are not on offer, though, as they cannot be directly linked to the Middle Ages. There’s obviously no ketchup there either.
■ What meat-free dishes are on offer?
The Middle Ages are not generally synonymous with a vegetarian diet, but the market does offer several dishes. For example you can fortify yourself with falafel, a portion of sweetcorn and cauliflower or mushroom and lentil soup. Desserts include waffles, cakes of all kinds and baklava from Mokkamann Martin Rath's stand.
■ What drinks typical of the Middle Ages are served?
Of course there's mead, an alcoholic drink made from water and honey, also known as honey wine. Beer is on the list of drinks, as the art of brewing dates back to the Middle Ages in Central Europe. Spirits such as fruit brandies round off the range.
■ Are there also non-alcoholic drinks?
From water and hot apple or blackcurrant juice to the classic apple spritzer: visitors to the medieval market who are travelling by car or simply don't like beer and schnapps have a wide choice of non-alcoholic drinks to choose from.
■ Is it worth going with children?
Definitely. Guided tours for school classes and the "Gruselwusel" for daycare children are already fully booked. If you book with the Siegburg tourist information centre, you can even hold a children's birthday party at the medieval market. The market offers numerous children's attractions with archery and, above all, the popular "Hau den Lukas" (a kind of strength tester), as well as a hand-operated children's carousel and the Viking boats on every market day. Marianne, the woman of paint, paints children's faces at the weekends.
■ What gifts can you buy?
A writing quill set with a small inkwell is certainly a nice gift, available from Axel Pfeifer for 45 euros. Handmade silver jewellery (rings from as little as 20 euros) is also a good gift idea, as is the "bookworm" bookmark made of felt, which is available from "Filzerey Wollhalla" for twelve euros. In addition to her felt products, Tanja Burnicki has also been offering fine spices at a second stand since this year. Prices start at seven euros, but pepper fermented in seawater costs 19 euros per jar.
■ How have prices developed?
Prices have remained relatively stable. For example, a delicious hot drink (without alcohol) at Mokkamann Martin Rath's stall costs 2.50 euros per glass, the same as last year. A suckling pig roll, which cost 7.50 euros last year is slightly more expensive this year at eight euros. Mulled wine is also 50 cents more expensive than last year at four euros per cup.
■ How much will a family visit cost?
A family of four eating four portions of suckling pig rolls will have to fork out 32 euros. Non-alcoholic drinks such as apple spritzer (0.2 litres) for the children cost 2.50 euros each, while mulled wine for the parents costs four euros per cup. Children's attractions such as "Hau den Lukas" are very cheap and cost just two euros for ten strokes, three rides on the children's carousel cost five euros. A family of four would therefore have to invest 50 euros for the suckling pig rolls, a drink each and a bit of fun.