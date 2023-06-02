Event in Bonn Everything to know about the Balloon Festival 2023 in the Rheinaue
Bonn · The 14th Balloon Festival will take place in the Rheinaue in Bonn from June 8 to 11. More than 30 balloon teams plan to soar into the skies. On Saturday evening, there will be the traditional balloon glow.
From June 8 to 11, 2023, the Balloon Festival will take place in Bonn’s Rheinaue park area. For the 14th time, hot air balloons will rise above the city and fly as far as over the foothills, the Siebengebirge or the Rhine valley near Remagen and Bad Honnef. This year, more than 30 balloon teams and blimps from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are taking part.
What’s happening at the Balloon Festival 2023 in Bonn
Highlights of the festival include six mass launches of the balloons, two of which are scheduled to take place in the early morning hours. The traditional balloon glow on the flower meadow of the Rheinaue takes place on Saturday evening after the landing. During the day, there will be activities and entertainment for families and all balloon fans, including a balloon carousel, a bungee trampoline and food and drinks. One can also explore a real hot air balloon from the inside.
Schedule of the Balloon Festival 2023 in Bonn
The Bonn Balloon Festival will take place on the large flower meadow in the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn. The kick-off will be the first balloon launch on Thursday beginning at 7 pm. On Friday at 7 p.m., there will be the first mass launch of hot air balloons on the flower meadow, followed by blimps and model balloons from 8 p.m. onwards. There will be more balloon launches on Saturday and Sunday evenings, both starting from 7 pm onwards, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7 am.
On Saturday (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.) there will be special activities for families during the day with food and refreshments and much more. On Saturday evening, the balloon glow will take place starting at 10:30 pm. The complete program of the Balloon Festival in Bonn can be found here: https://www.ballonfestival-bonn.de/infos/programm Admission to the festival is free.
The Balloon Festival organizers stress that the balloon launches are highly dependent on the weather and can only take place under good weather conditions.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)