Event in Bonn Everything to know about the Balloon Festival 2023 in the Rheinaue

The Bonn Balloon Festival will take place on the large flower meadow in the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn. The kick-off will be the first balloon launch on Thursday beginning at 7 pm. On Friday at 7 p.m., there will be the first mass launch of hot air balloons on the flower meadow, followed by blimps and model balloons from 8 p.m. onwards. There will be more balloon launches on Saturday and Sunday evenings, both starting from 7 pm onwards, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7 am.