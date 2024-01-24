Cookery show Everything you need to know about "Das perfekte Dinner" in Bonn

David will be cooking on Tuesday. The 35-year-old isn't revealing too much about his menu just yet. Just this much: the dishes seem to have an Italian flavour. At least that's what his choice of words for the various courses suggests. The starter begins with the name "Numero Un": Here David serves one glazed, one creamy, one crispy and one foamy. "Numero Due" is one meow, one moo, one fruity, one savoury, one yellow, one green. The dessert under the name "Numero Tres" will be fluffy, warm, cold, sweet and savoury.