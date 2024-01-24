Cookery show Everything you need to know about "Das perfekte Dinner" in Bonn
Bonn · This week, "Das perfekte Dinner" will be taking place on Vox in Bonn and the surrounding region. Five amateur chefs will give an insight into their kitchens. Who is taking part and which menus are on the table – we’ll tell you all…
Anyone who watches the TV programme "The Perfect Dinner" will find themselves in Bonn. Five amateur chefs from the city invite guests to their homes and each serve a three-course meal. Each host's dinner is judged by their fellow contestants. After each dinner, the guests can award up to ten points. The participants will only find out who wins "The Perfect Dinner" in Bonn at the end of the week.
This week's speciality: one of the candidates has a gluten intolerance. All candidates had to adapt their menu planning in advance.
When are the episodes from Bonn on Vox?
"Das perfekte Dinner" from Bonn is already in full swing. The show started on Monday, 22 January and ends on Friday, 26 January. From Monday to Friday, the episodes start at 7 pm on Vox.
Who are the candidates and what are they cooking?
In Bonn, an all-male panel will come together for the entire week. Niklas from Bad Honnef kicked things off on Monday. As he announces in the programme, his stepfather used to have a restaurant with upmarket cuisine, from which he was able to learn a lot.
The starter was baked Hokkaido pumpkin with rocket pesto and fried prawns. For the main course, the 33-year-old served an autumnal saddle of venison with beetroot relish, a "blue" potato puree, caramelised Brussels sprouts and a blackberry sauce. Finally, Niklas took up the pumpkin theme once again in his dessert: There were roasted, caramelised plums on pumpkin seed parfait and rosemary dust.
David will be cooking on Tuesday. The 35-year-old isn't revealing too much about his menu just yet. Just this much: the dishes seem to have an Italian flavour. At least that's what his choice of words for the various courses suggests. The starter begins with the name "Numero Un": Here David serves one glazed, one creamy, one crispy and one foamy. "Numero Due" is one meow, one moo, one fruity, one savoury, one yellow, one green. The dessert under the name "Numero Tres" will be fluffy, warm, cold, sweet and savoury.
Max's menu follows on Wednesday. For starters, the 30-year-old will serve yellowfin on avocado puree and apple and fennel salad in an orange vinaigrette. The main course consists of teriyaki beef with Hokkaido tonka mash, pak choi and cherry tomatoes. Max rounds off his menu with a warm chocolate cake with a liquid centre and matcha parfait. Like David, contestant Thomas doesn't give too much information about his menu. The 39-year-old keeps the start simple on Thursday and serves his fellow contestants tomato and mozzarella as a starter. He calls the main course "Japan as a guest in Italy". A "Tiramisu 2.0" follows for dessert.
Marc's menu rounds off the week in Bonn. For starters, the 38-year-old serves sweet potato and sauerkraut stew with coquilles Saint-Jacques. This is followed by fillet de lotte avec du jamon serrano on a melon and cherry tomato ragout in a vine tomato fumet with watermelon, potato pancakes and basil. For dessert, there are apple fritters with whipped peanut and dulcey chocolate ganache.
Has "The Perfect Dinner" ever been to Bonn before?
The last time "Das Perfekte Dinner" took place in Bonn was in 2021. Back then, Dagmar, Patrick, Christian, Martina and Moritz competed against each other for the best dinner.