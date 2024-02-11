Start, route, motto Everything you need to know about the 2024 Bonn Rosenmontag parade

Around 220,000 revellers lined the roadside to watch the Rosenmontag parade in Bonn in 2020. In 2023, there were already significantly more spectators. Until 2020, there were horses in the parade, but they are no longer allowed. The main reasons for the change were animal welfare and the safety of spectators as well as of the people marching in the procession, as the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee explains on its website.