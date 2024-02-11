Start, route, motto Everything you need to know about the 2024 Bonn Rosenmontag parade
Bonn · On 12 February 2024, the Rosenmontag parade will pass through Bonn under the motto "Ob en de Kneip, de Stroß oder em Saal, mer fiere Bönnsche Karneval" (Whether in a pub, on the street or in a hall, we celebrate the Bonn Carnival).
SWB inform about timetable changes
Rosenmontag is one of the most important dates in the carnival season for Bonn's revellers. So it's a matter of honour that you don’t miss the parade. The reign of Bonn's princely couple Prince Cornelius I and Bonna Carina I is centred around the motto "Whether in the pub, the street or the hall, we celebrate the Bonn Carnival".
This year, GA will once again be broadcasting the parade live from Bonn's market square. The livestream will be available from 12.11 pm on Rosenmontag.
Safety at the Rosenmontag parade
Around 220,000 revellers lined the roadside to watch the Rosenmontag parade in Bonn in 2020. In 2023, there were already significantly more spectators. Until 2020, there were horses in the parade, but they are no longer allowed. The main reasons for the change were animal welfare and the safety of spectators as well as of the people marching in the procession, as the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee explains on its website.
The same safety rules apply for the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee as in previous years: When the parade is stationary, for safety reasons no carnival sweets will be thrown. Adults should keep a close eye on their children.
Depending on the size of the vehicle, each float is accompanied by six or eight escorts, plus a coordinating float attendant who is specifically responsible for safety and who is equipped with a radio.
18 commentary points along the parade route
Usually, the float of the carnival prince and princess is blessed at the topping-out ceremony. This year, it will be blessed shortly before the parade gets going - on behalf of everyone taking part. The number of people in this year's parade is back to pre-Covid numbers, According to Simon Schmidt, press spokesperson for the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee.
Absolutely no stopping on the parade route
The set-up area around Thomastrasse will be closed from 9 am, the parade route from 11 am. The festival committee has asked all residents to move their vehicles in good time. On Rosenmontag, there will be an absolute no-stopping zone along the route all day. The city of Bonn will set up temporary no-parking zones and distribute flyers in the streets affected.
Original text: ga
Translation: Jean Lennox