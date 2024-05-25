Event in Bonn Everything you need to know about the Balloon Festival 2024 in the Rheinaue
Bonn · From June 7 to 9, the 15th Balloon Festival will take place in Bonn in the Rheinaue. More than 30 balloon teams will take to the skies. On Saturday evening there will be the traditional balloon glow.
The Balloon Festival will take place in Bonn in the Rheinaue this year at the beginning of June. For the 15th time, the hot-air balloons will soar above the city and fly over the Vorgebirge, the Siebengebirge and the Rhine Valley near Remagen and Bad Honnef. This year, more than 30 balloon teams and blimps from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands will be taking part.
What is planned for the Balloon Festival 2024 in Bonn
This year, a total of nine launch times are planned for balloons and blimps, two of which will take place in the early morning hours. After balloons land on Saturday evening, the traditional balloon glow in the Rheinaue park takes place, a must see for many people. During the day, there will be entertainment for families and all visitors, including a balloon carousel, a bungee trampoline, a family festival and food and drink. People can also have a look inside a hot air balloon.
Timing of the various launches
The event runs from June 7 to 9 on the large grassy area in the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn. This year, there will be a special launch for the soft opening of the festival on Thursday, June 6, at around 7 pm. The hot-air balloons will then take off from the park.
On Friday, June 8, the balloon festival will be officially opened with a mass launch of the balloons at 7 p.m. in the park area. The blimps will follow at 8 pm.
There will be more balloon launches on Saturday and Sunday evening starting at 7 pm and on Saturday and Sunday morning beginning at 6 am.
During the day on both Saturday (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.), there will be family entertainment with food and drink and many other attractions, including a balloon carousel, a bungee trampoline, duck fishing and a balloon that you can walk into. On Saturday evening, the traditional balloon glow will take place beginning at 10:30 pm. You can find the entire program of the Balloon Festival in Bonn here. Admission to the festival is free.
The event organizer would like to point out that all balloon launches are highly dependent on the weather and can only take place in good weather conditions.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)