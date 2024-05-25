Event in Bonn Everything you need to know about the Balloon Festival 2024 in the Rheinaue

This year, a total of nine launch times are planned for balloons and blimps, two of which will take place in the early morning hours. After balloons land on Saturday evening, the traditional balloon glow in the Rheinaue park takes place, a must see for many people. During the day, there will be entertainment for families and all visitors, including a balloon carousel, a bungee trampoline, a family festival and food and drink. People can also have a look inside a hot air balloon.