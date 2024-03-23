Opening hours, rides, family day Everything you need to know about the Beuel 2024 Easter Fair

There are many different rides at the Easter Fair every year. One of them has been in operation since February: the 40-metre-high Ferris wheel celebrated its premiere at the weekend. Popular fairground attractions are added over the weekend. As the organisers, the Bonner Veranstaltungs-Arge, announced on their website, visitors can look forward to the Break Dancer, the Twister, the Silver Mine, the Hip-Hop Dancer and the Bumper Cars. There will also be several other merry-go-rounds for children, as well as snack bars and amusement arcades.