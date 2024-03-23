Opening hours, rides, family day Everything you need to know about the Beuel 2024 Easter Fair
Bonn · The Easter Fair takes place every year on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. This year, a very special feature will attract visitors to the area between the "Bahnhöfchen" railway station and the jetty of the "China-Schiff" - a Ferris wheel. Find out what other attractions are in store for visitors, when the fair is open and when the family day is.
When is the Easter Fair?
The Easter Fair started on Friday 22 March. Visitors can enjoy the many attractions until Tuesday 2 April. Admission is free.
What are the opening hours?
- Monday to Thursday: 2 pm to 10 pm
- Friday and Saturday: 12 noon to midnight
- Sunday: 11 am to 11 pm
- The fair is closed on Good Friday (29th March)
When is Family Day?
Wednesday 27th March is Family Day at the Rhine in Beuel. Families can expect reduced prices for the attractions.
What rides are there?
There are many different rides at the Easter Fair every year. One of them has been in operation since February: the 40-metre-high Ferris wheel celebrated its premiere at the weekend. Popular fairground attractions are added over the weekend. As the organisers, the Bonner Veranstaltungs-Arge, announced on their website, visitors can look forward to the Break Dancer, the Twister, the Silver Mine, the Hip-Hop Dancer and the Bumper Cars. There will also be several other merry-go-rounds for children, as well as snack bars and amusement arcades.
