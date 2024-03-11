Ramadan 2024 Everything you need to know about the Islamic holy month of Ramadan
Bonn · During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during the day. After sunset they break their fast together. Here is everything you need to know about Ramadan 2024.
Ramadan, which ends with the festival of Eid, is to Muslims what Lent is to Christians. Here are some of the most important facts.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan is the holy month of fasting and prayer for Muslims. During this time, during the hours of daylight, the faithful abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and having sex.
Why do believers fast during Ramadan?
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Its purpose is to strengthen the character and discipline of believers and to make them feel more connected to Allah. It is also a time of community, and generosity to those in need is encouraged.
Who fasts during Ramadan?
Exceptions to fasting include children, the elderly, the sick, and menstruating women. According to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, there are around 1.5 million Muslims living in North Rhine-Westphalia.
How do people fast during Ramadan?
While believers abstain from food and water during the day, they traditionally meet after sunset to break their fast together (iftar)They often start this with a date and a drink of water. The last meal (sahur) before the fast begins again is eaten just before dawn.
When does Ramadan start?
This year, the holy month begins on 10 or 11 March. Ramadan does not start on the same day for all Muslims. It is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Depending on the calendar or interpretation, the month of fasting begins for believers on Sunday evening or Monday evening.
When is Eid?
At the end of Ramadan, the faithful celebrate Eid al-Fitr for three days. The festival culminates on the day the crescent moon is seen for the first time after the new moon. But it is not just about celebrating. An important part of the festival is the festive prayer, which takes place about an hour after sunrise. Children receive gifts and sweets on these days. This year, Eid begins on 9 April.
