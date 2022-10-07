Tickets, parking, dates : Everything you need to know about the Klangwelle 2022 in Bad Neuenahr

The Klangwelle event will take place again at the spa park in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Foto: Ingo Firley

Bad Neuenahr After a three-year pandemic pause, the Klangwelle event will take place again in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in October of 2022. Here are the most important details about the event and answers to your questions.

After the Klangwelle event (Klangwelle literally means “sound wave”) in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler had to be cancelled and relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding, the light, water, fire and music spectacle will return to the Ahr Valley in 2022. Here are the most important questions and answers about the event.

What can visitors expect at Klangwelle 2022?

The Klangwelle is an annual event that combines water, fire, lasers, light and music to create a unique show. Musical arrangements ranging from classical to pop will be played, visually accompanied by fountains over 30 meters high, pyrotechnic accents and a laser show. There will also be many activities at the event and a wide range of gastronomic offerings and a musical warm-up. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is divided into four parts. The event ends at 10 p.m. and the spa park closes at 11 p.m.

„For the young and old, in three acts, Klangwelle 2022 takes the audience to the most beautiful places on our planet. Stories from all over the world will be told, accompanied by a visual symbiosis of the elements water, light and fire", promises Ahrtal und Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Marketing GmbH.

When will Klangwelle 2022 take place?

This year, the Klangwelle event will take place over two weekends in October. From Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, and from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16.

Where does the Klangwelle event take place in Bad Neuenahr?

Klangwelle takes place in the Kurpark Bad Neuenahr. The nearest public street is Kurgartenstrasse in Ahrweiler. For those driving to the event, the City-Parkhaus (Landgrafenstrasse), the parking lot at the city library (Hochstrasse) and the parking lot at Ferdinand-Schroeder-Strasse are recommended.

The event is within walking distance of Bad Neuenahr train station, the walk takes about ten minutes. From Cologne and Koblenz, it is recommended to use the Ahrtalbahn (train) from Remagen. Visitors from Bonn can use the Ahrtalbahn without changing trains starting out at Bonn Central Train Station.

How much do tickets for Klangwelle cost and where can I get them?

Tickets for standing room start at 16.20 euros. For 38.80 euros, 37.20 euros and 35 euros there are seats in the KlangLounge Parterre. Remaining tickets are available at bonnticket.de. Children get discounted admission.

Are tickets from 2020 and 2021 still valid?

Those who still have Klangwelle tickets from the cancelled events in 2020 or 2021 can redeem them in the respective category at Klangwelle 2022. For more information on this and on the show and ticket ordering, visit www.die-klangwelle.de.

Is there seating at Klangwelle 2022?

Yes, there is seating and there are also seats protected with overhead covering but these cost more. Most of the tickets, however, sold are for standing only.

Will food and drinks be offered at the Klangwelle?

Various providers will be offering culinary delights on the event grounds. Sweet and savory treats can be enjoyed there before and after the show. Visitors are not allowed to take their own food and drinks onto the event site.

Why does the Klangwelle no longer take place in Bonn?

Due to noise complaints, the Klangwelle could no longer take place at Münsterplatz in Bonn. For that reason, it has been held in Bad Neuenahr since 2014. Even after the Klangwelle 2021 was moved to Bonn as a benefit concert due to the flood, there were complaints afterwards. A bird conservationist complained about the sky lighting. Other places were also not suitable as alternatives. But the light show is to take place again in Bonn. Instead of the Rheinaue, the Klangwelle is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors to Bad Godesberg.

What about the future of the Klangwelle in the Ahr Valley?

The future of the Klangwelle in Bad Neuenahr is secured. Jan Ritter, the managing director of the "Ahrtal und Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Marketing GmbH", announced that the GmbH and the Viennese company "Consortium" as show producer have agreed on a further cooperation at the Bad Neuenahr location for at least three years.