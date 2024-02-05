Washerwomen storm the town hall Everything you need to know about Weiberfastnacht in Beuel
Bonn-Beuel · The 8th of February is Weiberfastnacht. The day has a special tradition in Beuel - and it’s the 200th anniversary this year. Here is everything you need to know about the parade and the storming of the town hall.
Colourful costumes, carnival candy and creatively designed floats are an integral part of any carnival celebration. On Thursday, 8 February, around 2000 people will once again make their way from Siegburger Straße to Beuel Town Hall, where crowds of revellers are waiting for the Wäscherprinzess (Princess of the Washerwomen) and her entourage of laundresses to storm the town hall. The tradition of the Princess of the washerwomen and the laundresses is unique to Beuel. Here's what you need to know about Beuel's Weiberfastnacht 2024 and the 200-year-old tradition:
Meet the new Princess of the Washerwomen (Wäscheprinzessin)
The Beuel Princess of the Washerwomen for the 2023/2024 season is Sabrina Michel. As Sabrina I, she will celebrate the season under the motto "Tradition met Wieveklaaf 200 Johr en Beuel: Alaaf!" (Tradition with gossiping women 200 years in Beuel) and represent Beuel's Weiberfastnacht. She follows on from Lena I, who was eventually able to take over as regent in 2022/23 after missing two consecutive proclamations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sabrina I was able to get into the spirit of things in the 2019/2020 season when she accompanied the then reigning Princess Romina I as a laundress.
She enjoyed being a washerwoman so much that she applied for the position of Princess of the Washerwomen in 2022. "But I never dreamed that I would be princess in the jubilee year," she says.
Sabrina Michel grew up in Holzlar, where she still lives today. She joined the children's corps of the Beueler Stadtsoldaten in the 2004 season. She danced with the Red-Blue Cadet Corps until the 2019 season. A broken ankle during training then brought her dancing career to an abrupt end.
The start of a long tradition
Weiberfastnacht is the day when women dominate the streets. They dress up, cut off the ties of any man they meet, and storm the town hall.
The idea originated in Bonn-Beuel back in 1824 and is still upheld to this day. Back then, on the Thursday before Carnival 1824, the washerwomen of Beuel decided that they were no longer content to slave away while their husbands celebrated carnival. So they got together on the Thursday before carnival every year to stand up against male dominance. A cosy get-together over a cup of coffee eventually became the Weiberfastnacht celebration as we know it today.
In Beuel, a washerwoman princess has been elected every year since 1958 to represent the women of Beuel. Until 1964, the laundresses themselves were in charge. The princess is ceremonially proclaimed four weeks before Weiberfastnacht. Since 1999, the final sprint to the climax of the carnival has been marked by a washing contest in which the Häärekomitee (men's committee) competes against the Wiever (women) of all Beuel women's committees in a close fight at the Waschbütt (washtub). A jury of prominent Beuel residents judge the cleanliness, odour and number of items washed in three minutes. And the Hääre committee also provides plenty of carnival entertainment in the Pützchen parish centre between washes.
This happens on Weiberfastnacht in Beuel
Weiberfastnacht is the big day for the Wäscherprinzessin: it's time to storm the town hall. Supported by her laundresses, she forces her way into Beuel's building, where the Mayor of Bonn, the district mayor and his representatives are already waiting to defend the town hall. The traditional Weiberfastnacht parade also takes place in Beuel on Thursday, 8 February. The parade starts at around 10 a.m. on Siegburger Straße and continues for a good two hours via Königswinterer Straße, Gustav-Kessler-Straße, Obere Wilhelmstraße, Siegfried-Leopold-Straße, Gottfried-Claren-Straße, An St. Josef, Johann-Link-Straße, Hermannstraße and Friedrich-Breuer-Straße (please note: there is limited space for spectators here) until it ends at the town hall. The parade disperses via Hans-Böckler-Straße.
On Thursday, there will be festivities on Beuel's Rathausplatz starting in the morning. And even after the town hall attack and the Weiberfastnacht parade, the parties are of course far from over.
The "Beuel Alaaf You" after-carnival party is not only held at the town hall, but also at the Brückenforum from 11.11 am. Tickets can be booked here.
The traditional "Häubchenrupfen" (removing the bonnet) in the "Imperial Palace", whici is the "Rheinbrücke" restaurant marks the end of the session for the Wäscherprinzessin on Veilchendienstag (violet Tuesday). The ritual is based on the plucking of feathers worn by the carnival prince. In the late evening, shortly before Ash Wednesday, the head maid removes the bonnet and sceptre from the Princess of the Washerwomen.
All information about the Wäscherprinzessin and the Beuel tradition can also be found on the official homepage of the Wäscherprinzessin.
Dates you should not miss
- 8 February, from 9 am: Weiberfastnacht parade and storming of the town hall
- 13 February, 7 pm.: Häubchenrupfen in the restaurant "Zur Rheinbrücke", Konrad-Adenauer-Platz 2
Events that have already taken place
- 17 November, 7.11 pm: Proclamation of the Wäscherprinzessin in the Brückenforum
- 13 January, 6.30 p.m.: Laundry competition in the Pützchen parish centre
- 25 January, 7 pm: Reading with washer princess Sabrina I.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)