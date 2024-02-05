Washerwomen storm the town hall Everything you need to know about Weiberfastnacht in Beuel

In Beuel, a washerwoman princess has been elected every year since 1958 to represent the women of Beuel. Until 1964, the laundresses themselves were in charge. The princess is ceremonially proclaimed four weeks before Weiberfastnacht. Since 1999, the final sprint to the climax of the carnival has been marked by a washing contest in which the Häärekomitee (men's committee) competes against the Wiever (women) of all Beuel women's committees in a close fight at the Waschbütt (washtub). A jury of prominent Beuel residents judge the cleanliness, odour and number of items washed in three minutes. And the Hääre committee also provides plenty of carnival entertainment in the Pützchen parish centre between washes.