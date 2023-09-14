Animal protection warns of consequences Exotic turtles conquer the Siebengebirge
Siebengebirge · More and more owners of exotic pets are parting with their co-inhabitants by abandoning them in the local - for the animals foreign - nature. The association Tierschutz Siebengebirge now warns urgently of the consequences for the animals and the environment.
As far as turtles are concerned, only the European pond turtle is native to Germany at present. But this turtle is threatened with extinction and can currently only be found in the waters of Brandenburg, as Andrea Czapek from the Siebengebirge Society for the Protection of Animals, Nature and Species reports. But: Since more and more owners of exotic pets are apparently parting with their co-inhabitants by abandoning them in the wild, these abandoned animals are increasingly becoming a problem - also in the Siebengebirge.
More and more sightings of turtles
In the meantime, members of the animal protection association are increasingly seeing red or yellow-cheeked turtles, originally from North America, in local waters. Like the raccoon or the giant hogweed from the plant world, they belong to the so-called invasive species and massively interfere with the ecosystem of the populated waters.
The dramatic consequence of this unreasonable action: native amphibians, fish fry and aquatic plants are permanently damaged, as Andrea Czapek reports. "In the worst case, further spreading even endangers the habitat of the European pond turtle."
But how do the lettered ornamental turtles get into our streams and rivers? The contact person for turtles at Tierschutz Siebengebirge, Andrea Schurig, knows the answer: "These ornamental turtles were sold in large numbers by the pet trade to private owners and kept there as pets. A small number of these turtles certainly managed to escape from the inadequately secured outdoor enclosure," Schurig describes. "But the larger part was deliberately abandoned."
This action is now having surprising consequences: Despite the rather temperate climate in Germany, reproduction of these exotic animals has now been proven and the population is increasing enormously with the aforementioned consequences. Therefore, Tierschutz Siebengebirge appeals to all turtle keepers: exotic water turtles do not belong in domestic waters. "And, as with all animals, it is forbidden to release turtles," reports Schurig.
Tierschutz Siebengebirge: The release of animals is prohibited
The Tierschutz Siebengebirge association also offers help: For example, anyone planning to keep turtles in their own garden pond can get advice from Andrea Schurig. According to the association, she is very familiar with animal and species protection regulations. More information is available by e-mail to andrea.schurig@tierschutz-siebengebirge.de or by ☏ 0163/ 232 193 0.
(Original text: Mario Quadt; Translation: Mareike Graepel)