Animal protection warns of consequences Exotic turtles conquer the Siebengebirge

As far as turtles are concerned, only the European pond turtle is native to Germany at present. But this turtle is threatened with extinction and can currently only be found in the waters of Brandenburg, as Andrea Czapek from the Siebengebirge Society for the Protection of Animals, Nature and Species reports. But: Since more and more owners of exotic pets are apparently parting with their co-inhabitants by abandoning them in the wild, these abandoned animals are increasingly becoming a problem - also in the Siebengebirge.