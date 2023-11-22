Rare light spectacle Experts expect auroras in Bonn and the region again
Siebengebirge · Northern lights could soon be visible again over Bonn and the Siebengebirge from your own terrace. Experts explain how the lights can be seen.
A few days ago, the evening sky, illuminated by red-orange lights, offered many people in the region a special sight that is otherwise more likely to be seen at the Earth's poles. Colourful auroras appeared from Scandinavia to the south of Europe.
Due to the high level of solar activity, this phenomenon can be expected to occur again in the coming months, as Björn Goldhausen, press spokesman for Wetter online, explains. According to Goldhausen, the reason for this is that the current solar cycle is more active than expected. It will probably reach its peak in June 2025. According to Goldhausen, even stronger eruptions could follow, the radiation from which could also affect electronic systems such as GPS satellites and the mobile phone network in extreme cases. However, it is not possible to accurately predict such events, reports the press spokesperson. It is only possible to estimate exactly how strongly a solar storm will hit the earth a few hours in advance.
Solar winds will not peak until June 2025
The sun is responsible for the formation of auroras, reports Goldhausen. During eruptions, it hurls plasma charged with particles into space. These particles blow through space towards the Earth as a so-called solar wind, where they hit the magnetic field and, depending on the strength of the particle storm, massively deform it. A so-called geomagnetic storm is ignited.
These charged particles are deflected by the Earth's magnetic field along the so-called field lines towards the north and south poles, where they enter the Earth's atmosphere. Particles that collide with air molecules in the upper atmosphere release some of their energy. This ionises oxygen and nitrogen molecules in particular, causing them to glow, which can then be seen on Earth as auroras.
The famous, mostly greenish auroras shine in the northern latitudes at an altitude of around 100 kilometres. In our latitudes, an orange-red glow can be seen at an altitude of around 200 kilometres. However, the impressive blue to violet colouring only occurs at extreme energy levels due to the excitation of nitrogen atoms. This is why they appear rather rarely. And: In order to be able to recognise auroras with the naked eye, the eyes must first become completely accustomed to the darkness, explains the weather service spokesperson.
Human eyes first have to get used to the auroras
Christian Preuß from the Siebengebirge Observatory has also observed the rare light phenomena in the evening sky. He advises aurora observers to "avoid the bright lights of the cities and look northwards under the darkest possible starry sky". The spectacularly radiant colour manoeuvre, which is known from photos, cannot be seen so intensely with the naked eye, he also says. "Such images are only possible with longer exposures with an exposure time of up to 30 seconds," reports Preuß.
The radiation from the solar winds does not directly cause any problems for humans, explains Goldhausen. "Our protective shield, the magnetic field, is on its toes and stretches around the Earth like a guardian in space," he assures us. The situation is somewhat more problematic for pilots and astronauts, as they are sometimes exposed to massive amounts of radiation.
The press spokesman predicts that the extent of the impact on technical systems such as GPS or radio reception in the coming months remains to be seen. Very severe eruptions are certainly capable of causing widespread and long-lasting power outages, in extreme cases worldwide, says Goldhausen. "The last time a strong solar storm even led to power outages was in 1989.“
(Original text: Ida Fischer / Translation: Mareike Graepel)