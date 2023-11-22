Rare light spectacle Experts expect auroras in Bonn and the region again

Due to the high level of solar activity, this phenomenon can be expected to occur again in the coming months, as Björn Goldhausen, press spokesman for Wetter online, explains. According to Goldhausen, the reason for this is that the current solar cycle is more active than expected. It will probably reach its peak in June 2025. According to Goldhausen, even stronger eruptions could follow, the radiation from which could also affect electronic systems such as GPS satellites and the mobile phone network in extreme cases. However, it is not possible to accurately predict such events, reports the press spokesperson. It is only possible to estimate exactly how strongly a solar storm will hit the earth a few hours in advance.