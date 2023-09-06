Stickers hide IHK campaign Extinction Rebellion left stickers on shop windows in Bonn

The local outrigger of Extinction Rebellion, whose members are committed to using means of "civil disobedience" to achieve their environmental goals beyond the law, confirmed the sticker actions to the GA. Spokesman Elmar Keul said, "We support the current government's reorganisation of urban transport with the rededication of cycle paths and reject the CCI campaign that everything should stay as it is." Asked why the group does not accept the opinions of others, Keul replied, "We are not undemocratic, but the consequences of climate change are a fact and non-negotiable for us." He said it was also about countering the financially strong economy. "Because we don't have as much money as they do."