Stickers hide IHK campaign Extinction Rebellion left stickers on shop windows in Bonn
Bonn · Environmental activists have glued stickers over posters of the IHK campaign "Vorfahrt Vernunft" in Bonn's city centre. Landlord Philipp Blömer has filed a complaint: "The group is hiding in anonymity."
Activists of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have pasted over banners of the Chamber of Commerce campaign "Vorfahrt Vernunft". The stickers read, among other things, "Fossil fuels lead to climate catastrophe. Stop it!" The property management company Bonner Blömer am Markt GmbH & Co. KG with one of its houses on the corner of Marktplatz and Remigiusstraße. Managing director Philipp Blömer had put up the posters in the windows of the currently vacant shop, where the shoe store Goertz was a tenant just a few months ago.
The Extinction Rebellion stickers, which are not easy to remove, can also be found on the large-scale banners that have been attached to the Minster's construction fence since last week. City deacon Wolfgang Picken meanwhile supports the IHK campaign because, as he said, he thinks a public debate is appropriate for the success of the traffic turnaround.
Blömer: "The group is hiding in anonymity"
Blömer, also vice-chairman of the City-marketing association, sees the action as damage to property, which he has reported to the police: "When a private owner makes his opinion known on his own land, I have no understanding whatsoever for this form of vandalism," said Blömer. He also pointed out that the IHK's campaign was a joint action by several business associations, which came about democratically within the associations.
In addition to the IHK, these are the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg District Chamber of Crafts, the Cologne Chamber of Crafts, Haus & Grund Bonn/Rhine-Sieg, the Bonn Rhine-Sieg Euskirchen Retailers' Association and the city centre traders united in the City-marketing Bonn association. The alliance wants to work to ensure that economic traffic in the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg region "can flow quickly and efficiently in the future" and that the accessibility of shops, customers, commercial locations and offices is guaranteed. "We all stand up for our opinions by name. I find it highly annoying when this group hides in anonymity. These people are no longer available for meaningful dialogue. They only cause damage," said Blömer. Later in the day, a cleaning company removed the stickers on his behalf.
The local outrigger of Extinction Rebellion, whose members are committed to using means of "civil disobedience" to achieve their environmental goals beyond the law, confirmed the sticker actions to the GA. Spokesman Elmar Keul said, "We support the current government's reorganisation of urban transport with the rededication of cycle paths and reject the CCI campaign that everything should stay as it is." Asked why the group does not accept the opinions of others, Keul replied, "We are not undemocratic, but the consequences of climate change are a fact and non-negotiable for us." He said it was also about countering the financially strong economy. "Because we don't have as much money as they do."
Campaign against plans on the B9
The IHK's campaign banners read: "Yes to Bonn's traffic turnaround, but well thought out." The proposals range from the construction of neighbourhood garages to compensate for the loss of parking spaces, to better coordination of construction sites, to the expansion of public transport and a redistribution of existing lanes for motor vehicle traffic depending on the time of day and the rush on the roads. This also includes the use of environmental lanes for commercial traffic. Specifically, the initiators reject the city's plans for the Adenauerallee as immature. The outside lanes for motor vehicle traffic are to be allocated to cycle traffic as secured cycle lanes for an initial three-month test period.
In addition to the business associations mentioned above, the association "Bonner Initiative für bürgerfreundliche Verkehrspolitik" (Bonn Initiative for Citizen-Friendly Traffic Policy), whose members include residents, tradespeople and employers on Adenauerallee, opposes this plan. On the other hand, the local bicycle club ADFC, the transport club VCD and the initiators of the Bonn Bicycle Decision support the city's plans. The council coalition has agreed to initially introduce the proposed new traffic routing on a trial basis and ultimately to make a decision based on the experience gained. Delivery and loading zones are also to be introduced.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Mareike Graepel