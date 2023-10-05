Demonstration in Bonn "Extinction Rebellion“: Traffic disruption expected

Bonn · Road users have to expect traffic disruptions in the city centre of Bonn this weekend. The monthly demonstration of the "Extinction Rebellion" will happen again.

Also at a demonstration in 2020, members of Extinction Rebellion Bonn stopped motorists at Koblenzer Tor to campaign for a car-free city centre.

Also at a demonstration in 2020, members of Extinction Rebellion Bonn stopped motorists at Koblenzer Tor to campaign for a car-free city centre.

Foto: Stefan Knopp

On Saturday, 7 October, the monthly demonstration of the activist group "Extinction Rebellion" on the topic of "traffic turnaround" will take place in Bonn's city centre. According to the Bonn police, this will lead to traffic disruptions.

The demonstration will start at 12 noon at the Marktplatz and move from there to the traffic lights at Koblenzer Tor. There, blockade actions are planned until 2 p.m., during which the participants will enter the roadways in both directions for a short time. According to the police, about 30 participants are expected.

(Original text: Lea Hollender; Translation: Mareike Graepel)

Meistgelesen
Neueste Artikel
Zum Thema
Aus dem Ressort