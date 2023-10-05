Demonstration in Bonn "Extinction Rebellion“: Traffic disruption expected
Bonn · Road users have to expect traffic disruptions in the city centre of Bonn this weekend. The monthly demonstration of the "Extinction Rebellion" will happen again.
On Saturday, 7 October, the monthly demonstration of the activist group "Extinction Rebellion" on the topic of "traffic turnaround" will take place in Bonn's city centre. According to the Bonn police, this will lead to traffic disruptions.
The demonstration will start at 12 noon at the Marktplatz and move from there to the traffic lights at Koblenzer Tor. There, blockade actions are planned until 2 p.m., during which the participants will enter the roadways in both directions for a short time. According to the police, about 30 participants are expected.
(Original text: Lea Hollender; Translation: Mareike Graepel)