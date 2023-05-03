Hollywood in NRW Extras wanted for Anne Hathaway film in the Bonn area
Cologne · For folks who have always wanted to be in an American feature film with a top cast, now’s your chance. You could even be a double for one of the leading actors.
About 1000 extras are needed in North Rhine-Westphalia for a feature film starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada"). From the end of May to the end of July, filming for the German-American production "Mother Mary" will take place entirely in North Rhine-Westphalia on 40 shooting days, as the agency Eick & Weber ("Tribute to Panem") told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
The psychological drama with mystery elements tells the story of the fictional pop star Mother Mary, who is known for spectacular stage shows and her devoted fan base. Every performance has to be perfectly staged - but at a concert a something momentous happens that threatens the life of the pop icon.
The extras will spend one to eight days in front of the camera. The filming locations are Cologne and the greater Bonn and Düren areas. Applications can be submitted in an open, free online casting until 23 July at www.hollywood-casting.de.
The casting process will begin promptly but will not be completed until shortly before the end of the filming period, said agency co-owner Gregor Weber. He added that they are particularly interested in people with an international background. "People of all ethnicities and nationalities as well as all genders and gender identities, aged six to 80, are invited." The extras are to portray concertgoers, fans, roadies, models, stylists, make-up artists, seamstresses, tailors, photographers and paparazzi, among others. "The people are welcome to come from these professions in real life," Weber said.
For special scenes, they also need people who can move in an interesting and unusual way, for example from the fields of mime, dance and acrobatics. In addition to extras, they are also looking for bit-part actors - and two doubles for the two leading actors. The latter even have up to 40 days of work. They are looking for a white woman about 1.73 metres tall and a black woman about 1.65 metres tall. People with a good command of English and acting experience or drama students are also welcome. Anyone who has not heard back by 28 July has unfortunately not been selected.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox