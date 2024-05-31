Movies Extras wanted for Anne Hathaway film
Cologne · If you’ve ever wanted to be in a film alongside a Hollywood star, now could be your chance.
A touch of Hollywood in the Ruhr region: some 2,000 extras are needed for a film starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway ('The Devil Wears Prada') in Oberhausen. Filming for the German-American production 'Mother Mary' is in July, the agency Eick & Weber ('The Hunger Games') told the German Press Agency.
The psychological drama with mystery elements tells the story of the fictional pop star Mother Mary, who is known for her spectacular stage shows and devoted fan base. Scenes from a major pop concert and a gala event are being filmed in Oberhausen. The extras are needed for between one and seven days.
Applications can be submitted in an open, free online casting until July 3 at www.hollywood-casting.de. You need to provide personal details, and upload a portrait photo and a full-body photo.
"People of all ethnicities and nations as well as all genders and gender identities, aged 16 to 80, are invited to take part," said Gregor Weber, Managing Director of the Eick & Weber agency. "We need hundreds of international pop concert-goers and fans as well as guests at an extravagant gala event." If you’ve not heard back from the company by July 8 you unfortunately haven’t been, he said. Last year, the first part of filming had already taken place in the Cologne and Düren area.