Construction site in Bonn's working district : Eye of a needle on the B9

During the summer holidays, a section of the B 9 is single-lane in both directions. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Kerbstone and asphalt works on the B 9 will result in a single lane at the Trajektknoten during the entire summer holidays. The Koblenzer Tor is expected to be partially closed until mid-July.

Construction work on the B9 began punctually on Monday. For the next six weeks of the summer holidays, only one lane in each direction will be available in the section between Trajektknoten and Welckerstraße.

On Monday afternoon, this led to several traffic jams that extended as far as Franz-Josef-Strauß-Allee or Reuterstraße. Bonn's deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann responded to a question about the initial effects on traffic: "There will be traffic jams - as with every construction measure on very busy roads - at least in the first few days, especially during rush hour. The civil engineering office is monitoring the situation closely."

Driving only in north-south direction

Some drivers were observed on site, who apparently found the waiting time too long and disregarded the prohibition signs in order to turn around at the Genscherallee/Heussallee level. Cyclists also ignored the existing no-passing signs on this crossroads.

At 3 p.m., two emergency vehicles with sirens came shooting across the Reuterbrücke, wanting to continue south. They had to slow down in front of the Haus der Geschichte. The principle of the emergency lane worked reasonably satisfactorily in the eye of the needle, the rescuers were only briefly stuck in a traffic jam.

During the construction phase, cars and cyclists can only drive in a north-south direction on the above-mentioned section of the B9 between Willy-Brandt-Allee and Helmut-Kohl-Allee. The exits and entrances from the access roads Heussallee and Genscherallee are closed. According to the city, motorists will be diverted via Marie-Kahle-Allee and Welckerstrasse.

Cyclists can change sides of the road either at Bundeskanzlerplatz or at the roundabout Trajektknoten or Ollenhauerstraße, as the traffic lights at Genscherallee/Heussallee have been taken out of service. Pedestrians have the option of taking the underground subway.

Asphalt surface comes last

The Civil Engineering Office has deliberately scheduled the construction work for the holiday period, when there is less traffic. However, the city had announced in advance that disruption is to be expected during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Initially, the construction work will concentrate on the gutters and kerbs as well as paving parts such as manhole covers. "Finally, a new bituminous asphalt surface course will be applied across the entire width of the aforementioned section of B9," the city announced. The costs for the construction project, which is to be completed by the end of the holidays, amount to about 350,000 euros.

In the further course of the B 9, there is still a bottleneck at the edge of the city centre. According to the current status, one of the through-arches of the Koblenz Gate will be closed until mid-July. The construction site is a bit trickier because an asphalt layer on underground spaces of the university has to be renewed.

Cyclists and pedestrians can pass this spot in both directions. Cars, on the other hand, can only get through from north to south. Those coming from Südstadt or Bad Godesberg can reach the Marktgarage via Stockenstraße, but must take the diversions via Zweite Fährgasse along the banks of the Rhine to continue north or to Kennedybrücke.

From 4 to 20 July, asphalt works will follow on Oxfordstraße (part of the B 56). During this time, motorised traffic will flow along the route of the city tram and tramway. The public utility company will use buses because the trams cannot run.

Afterwards, the city will be marking Oxfordstraße as decided by the council. Buses and cyclists will then have their own lane on the outside (environmental lane). Motorised traffic will have one lane per direction instead of two.

Original text: Philipp Königs