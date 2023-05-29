Around 70,000 euros loot Fake craftsman empties safe in Sankt Augustin
Sankt Augustin · A senior citizen in Hangelar was taken in by a bogus handyman. The suspect managed to distract the woman and get away cash and valuables worth around 70,000 euros.
An elderly woman fell victim to a fake craftsman in Hangelar. This was reported by the police on Thursday. On Wednesday, the man rang the doorbell of a woman's house in the street Erlengrund and claimed that he had to check the water supply. According to the police, the suspect is thought to be between 35 and 40 years old. On the day, he was wearing black jeans and a black top, which gave the impression of being a tradesman. The man also had short hair, no beard and a well-groomed appearance.
In the flat, the man got to work on a toilet on the ground floor. As he did so, he repeatedly asked the senior citizen to go to the basement to turn the water on and off. At some point he explained that a number was needed and that it was in the safe. The woman opened the safe and the fake handyman took notes. He then requested the woman to return to the basement and pretended to be working on the water pipe. Instead, he stole almost 20,000 euros in cash and around 50,000 euros worth of jewellery. Only after he left the house, did the woman become suspicious. The police are now asking if anyone can give information about the man. The number to call is: 0 22 41/5 41 33 21.