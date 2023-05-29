Around 70,000 euros loot: Fake craftsman empties safe in Sankt Augustin

In the flat, the man got to work on a toilet on the ground floor. As he did so, he repeatedly asked the senior citizen to go to the basement to turn the water on and off. At some point he explained that a number was needed and that it was in the safe. The woman opened the safe and the fake handyman took notes. He then requested the woman to return to the basement and pretended to be working on the water pipe. Instead, he stole almost 20,000 euros in cash and around 50,000 euros worth of jewellery. Only after he left the house, did the woman become suspicious. The police are now asking if anyone can give information about the man. The number to call is: 0 22 41/5 41 33 21.