Obstructed path in Mehlem Fallen tree blocks cycle path in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg-Mehlem · Cyclists on the banks of the Rhine near the Mehlem ferry will have noticed quite an obstacle in their way. A fallen tree has been lying there for two weeks. And it will stay there for a few more days.
A smooth ride for cyclists on the banks of the Rhine? In one place, this has not been possible for some time already. On December 21, storm Zoltan knocked down a large tree not far from the Mehlem ferry. It was about 300 meters north of Austrasse and fell towards the Rhine.
"The bike path has been blocked ever since. Apart from putting up a warning light, the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery has not yet done anything to remove the tree," says Rolf-Christian Wentz, who jogs along the river every morning.
One time, he warned a cyclist that he was coming to a major obstacle in the path and would not be able to get through. The cyclist then had to backtrack a little to take a different route. The pedestrian path is slightly higher and that is clear.
Wentz is annoyed that the Office for Urban Greenery "isn't getting its act together", says the Mehlem resident, who also photographed the closed-off area. When he took the photo in the dark a few days ago, the cycle path was flooded.
"No tree can withstand all high wind events indefinitely," says Thomas Pätzold from the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery. The tree actually fell in the storm before Christmas. "This is a case of force majeure.”
Damage to the tree trunk
According to the city, the tree was around 90 years old and showed signs of age-related damage to the trunk. After the last tree inspection in summer, a further visual inspection was carried out. Pätzold: No acute need for action was identified, but the tree was put on the list of trees to be felled this winter. This was planned for January/February 2024.”
After strong wind events such as the one in the week before Christmas, priority is given to areas or items that still pose a danger. According to Pätzold, these were loose branches in treetops or "so-called pushed trees, i.e. trees that are no longer upright after the storm". A tree that is already fallen is generally considered to no longer pose a threat. "The removal of the fallen tree by an external contractor is planned for the coming week," was the latest information.
It is inevitable that bad things can happen during so-called strong wind events. "That's why there are weather warnings from the German Weather Service, which are disseminated via the press, radio and television as well as social media," says Pätzold. The city of Bonn urgently advises people to heed these weather warnings and not expose themselves to unnecessary risks. "In the event of a storm, it is essential to avoid the forest, parks and the vicinity of trees in general.”
Storm Zoltan hit Bad Godesberg particularly hard. A tree had also fallen on Kopernikusstrasse. It was a good 20 meters high and fell onto some terraced houses. On Rheinstrasse, parts of the roof and façade of a four-story apartment building fell onto the street and damaged cars.
