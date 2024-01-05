Obstructed path in Mehlem Fallen tree blocks cycle path in Bad Godesberg

After strong wind events such as the one in the week before Christmas, priority is given to areas or items that still pose a danger. According to Pätzold, these were loose branches in treetops or "so-called pushed trees, i.e. trees that are no longer upright after the storm". A tree that is already fallen is generally considered to no longer pose a threat. "The removal of the fallen tree by an external contractor is planned for the coming week," was the latest information.