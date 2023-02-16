Alarm in NRW : False warning of earthquake startles people also in Bonn

Many people called the police because they were afraid of an earthquake in NRW due to a false report. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn A false announcement of an earthquake in NRW startled many people late on Tuesday night. Police in Bonn also registered calls. However, there were no measurable seismographic tremors.

A false report about an imminent earthquake in North Rhine-Westphalia, apparently spread on social media, startled many people in the night to Wednesday. Police stations in Cologne and Hagen, among others, received a particularly large number of worried calls, said a spokesperson for the state police control centre in Duisburg.

In Cologne, people had run out of the Kölnberg high-rise complex into the street. Police and fire brigade, however, had calmed down the residents so that they could return to their flats.

Report of earthquake in NRW: Calls also to Bonn police

In Bonn, too, isolated citizens called the police. "We actually had calls during the night," police spokesman Simon Rott told the GA. The callers had read the earthquake warning in social media or received it by hearsay.

Where the false report came from is still being investigated, the spokesman for the state control centre said. "This is, of course, an absolutely disgraceful hoax." Against the backdrop of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, he said, people's fear was being played on.

Sebastian Busch, head of department at the NRW Geological Service and an expert on earthquakes, said on Wednesday: "There were no noticeable tremors in North Rhine-Westphalia during the night. Measurable seismographic tremors were also not recorded." On possible earthquakes in the future, he stressed that they could not be predicted so far. "There were also some calls to the NRW Geological Service during the night today," the expert reported. He himself had been informed about this at night. However, the measuring stations in the Rhineland had not recorded any seismic movements in the earth's strata.

Aftershocks in Turkey continue

In Turkey, meanwhile, there are still quakes that can be felt. On Wednesday morning alone, the ground shook several times. The magnitude of some earthquakes was over 2.5. "These aftershocks in Turkey are often felt and continue to be dangerous for people on the ground," says expert Sebastian Busch. Since damaged buildings could also be brought down by lighter tremors, these earthquakes continue to be a risk, he said.