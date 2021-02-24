Albert Schweitzer animal shelter : Famous dog trainer Martin Rütter presents donation to Bonn animal shelter

The animal shelter in Bonn received a donation of around 18,000 Euro. (Symbolic image) Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn The Albert Schweitzer animal shelter in Bonn had a special visitor on Tuesday: dog trainer Martin Rütter. He presented the animal shelter with a large donation.

On Tuesday, Martin Rütter paid a visit to the Albert Schweitzer animal shelter in Bonn. The reason for this was, as the well-known dog trainer shared in a Facebook video, that he wanted to present the shelter with a donation.

DANKE an all die Menschen, die sich soooo sehr für den Tierschutz engagieren. Jeder von uns kann ne Kleinigkeit dazu...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/martin.ruetter">Martin Rütter</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/100047155843196/posts/269420044639855/">Tuesday, February 23, 2021

This involved goods worth around 18,000 Euro. Rütter used the opportunity not only to thank animal rights activists for their work, but also to call on others to support their local animal shelters during the pandemic period.

