On Tuesday, Martin Rütter paid a visit to the Albert Schweitzer animal shelter in Bonn. The reason for this was, as the well-known dog trainer shared in a Facebook video, that he wanted to present the shelter with a donation.
This involved goods worth around 18,000 Euro. Rütter used the opportunity not only to thank animal rights activists for their work, but also to call on others to support their local animal shelters during the pandemic period.
Original text: (ga)
Translation: Mareike Graepel
Mehr zu
Albert Schweitzer animal shelter: Famous dog trainer Martin Rütter presents donation to Bonn animal shelter