"Sendung mit der Maus" celebrates its 50th birthday on March 7 : Famous „Maus“ gets choppered to the Bonn University Hospital

A real „airhead“: The Maus floats through the International Space Station alongside astronaut Alexander Gerst. Foto: European Space Agency

Bonn Imagine the famous kids’ tv show Maus turns 50 and lands in Bonn. On March 7, "Die Sendung mit der Maus" celebrates its anniversary and the titular heroine is preparing for a big party with numerous guests. Among the hosts is Bonn's University Hospital, where the Maus will be seen landing on its helipad.

The orange birthday mouse travels as a logo on garbage trucks in Münster, is glued to police cars in Essen and lands on the helipad of the University Hospital in Bonn. This was announced by Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) at a press conference. When exactly it will be that the popular Maus from the children's show will be seen in the airspace above Bonn has not yet been determined. However, fans of the cartoon character with the six whiskers know that this will not be the first aerial performance of the mouse, who, by the way, has neither a name nor a gender. Just as it should be for a cartoon character.

The protagonist of the funny and factual stories, who has already inspired generations of children and their parents and made them smarter, flew into space alongside Alexander Gerst, among others. The geophysicist from Künzelsau took the Maus with him to the ISS. At the launch, the Maus and its buddy, the blue Elefant, also nameless, dangled in their spacesuits 20 centimeters away from the head of the astronaut, who, by the way, is much younger than the mouse.

Nuclear fission with mousetraps

But that's not the only reason he says he has always looked up to the mouse. "The Maus has a flight into space ahead of me," he said yesterday at the WDR press conference. In fact, he said, she spent a whole year in space. "She was a mentor for me," Gerst paid tribute to the mouse. He recalled how she had explained nuclear fission in his childhood using mousetraps and ping-pong balls. This obviously inspired the physicist and at the same time showed how much self-irony the Maus is capable of.Gerst initially wanted to hold back on congratulating his companion until her birthday, which will be celebrated on March 7 with a special broadcast. After all, congratulations in advance are said to bring bad luck. But he already had one piece of advice up his sleeve for the mouse: "Stay exactly as you are – an explorer." Generations of Maus fans are sure to agree.